Dubai Police mark 30 years of human rights work

Over 24,800 cases handled, Dh68.7m restored in people-focused policing
Dubai Police have marked three decades of institutionalised human rights work, underscored by measurable outcomes that place people at the heart of policing.
Over this period, the force handled 24,874 cases and restored Dh68.7 million in rights and entitlements, reflecting a sustained, results-driven approach.
Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said the milestone highlights a solid institutional journey that embeds human rights within comprehensive security. He noted that this approach has strengthened respect for rights and freedoms, reinforced community trust, and supported social stability, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of justice, equality, and safeguarding human dignity without discrimination.
Lieutenant General Al Marri made the remarks during an inspection visit to the General Department of Human Rights, conducted as part of the annual inspection programme covering police departments and stations. He reviewed the department’s 2025 inspection results, alongside its strategy, initiatives, projects, performance indicators, and key achievements.
The inspection featured a briefing on the Human Rights Strategy 2025–2033, which focuses on protecting rights and freedoms, providing humanitarian support, combating human trafficking, safeguarding women and children, strengthening local and international partnerships, and advancing digital transformation through smart systems to ensure sustainable and efficient services.
Among the flagship initiatives is a specialist programme to combat human trafficking—the first of its kind in the Arab region. Launched in 2024 by the Human Trafficking Crime Monitoring Centre, the four-week programme was delivered in cooperation with national and international partners and benefited 761 participants from 12 countries.
In workers’ rights, the Workers’ Corridors programme recorded strong results between 2022 and 2024, with 100 per cent of reported labour cases addressed. A total of 11,725 workers benefited, with priority cases supported and rights restored, reinforcing commitments to fair and safe working environments.
The review also covered the Your Rights Are Protected programme, which enhances human rights procedures and standards within correctional institutions. The programme reached 1,025 beneficiaries through awareness campaigns and delivered seven specialised training courses.
Significant outcomes were achieved through the Early Intervention programme, which handled 24,874 labour-related cases, recovered Dh68.7 million, reduced non-compliant establishments by 51.4 per cent, and cut escalated cases by 28 per cent, reflecting a proactive, preventive approach to labour challenges.
Humanitarian efforts were highlighted through the Azir (Support) programme, which provides exceptional assistance for special medical and humanitarian cases. More than 14 beneficiaries received support, including medical devices, prosthetics, and specialised treatment, under a clear and transparent framework.
The inspection also reviewed the Safety Ambassadors child-empowerment initiative, focused on awareness and self-protection. The programme qualified 1,308 Safety Ambassadors from 177 schools across the public and private sectors. Over the past year, ambassadors delivered 25 activities and participated in 11 forums, extending peer-to-peer awareness.
Concluding the visit, Lieutenant General Al Marri commended the department’s teams, stressing the importance of continuous development, investment in human capital, and the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence to sustain human rights work, enhance community safety, and safeguard human dignity.
