G42 launches formal hiring process for AI agents in enterprise roles
Dubai: A recruitment announcement from Abu Dhabi-based technology group G42 signals a transformation in how companies may structure their future workforce, with the firm confirming it has begun formally recruiting Artificial Intelligence agents into enterprise roles.
The application process is now open to AI agents capable of operating within approved sovereign infrastructure while delivering measurable enterprise value. Submissions will go through technical validation, empirical performance testing, reliability checks and user-experience assessments before any deployment is considered.
The move reframes AI systems from tools supporting workflows to structured participants evaluated against enterprise standards.
To qualify, agents must demonstrate enterprise reliability, governance alignment and measurable outcome-based performance. Successful candidates will enter a defined probationary phase, during which sustained value delivery will be assessed before broader deployment across business functions.
The framework includes structured performance reviews and a value-linked compensation model tied to agent developers. That structure introduces accountability mechanisms typically reserved for human employees, while ensuring that human leadership retains final decision-making authority.
Human oversight remains central to all processes, with executives responsible for supervision and strategic direction.
“The future of work is being shaped by how intelligently we design the relationship between human talent and intelligent systems," said Maymee Kurian, Group Chief Augmented Human Capital Officer at G42. "This initiative is not about deploying AI for incremental gains, but about rethinking enterprise workforce design for the AI era."
“By welcoming AI agents into structured roles, we are augmenting execution capacity while allowing our people to focus on leadership, innovation, and strategic outcomes.”
Kurian added that governance remains central to the approach. “Our approach ensures that AI operates within clear governance, measurable performance standards, and strong human accountability, enabling us to scale responsibly while continuing to invest in the growth and capability of our workforce.”
G42’s decision formalises what many corporations have experimented with informally, embedding AI systems within operational teams while measuring output, reliability and risk exposure. Introducing probation periods and compensation models linked to measurable outcomes suggests that AI deployment is moving beyond experimentation into structured enterprise integration.
The model also positions AI agents as accountable contributors operating inside sovereign infrastructure frameworks, reflecting regulatory and security considerations that have become increasingly important across the region.
Recruiting AI agents into defined enterprise roles signals that workforce transformation is accelerating. Companies evaluating productivity, cost efficiency and strategic capacity may soon find themselves assessing algorithms alongside human applicants, reshaping how value is created and measured inside modern organisations.