Future of work in the AI age: A foundational reframe

By 2030, AI and automation are expected to touch almost every business and occupation. Global estimates suggest that around 92 million roles may be displaced, while roughly 170 million new ones are created, leaving a net gain of nearly 80 million jobs. These figures are often quoted to calm anxieties. But focusing only on job counts is misleading. It is like judging a renovation by how many rooms remain, not by whether anyone can still find the kitchen. What matters is which parts of work expand, which shrink, and which move altogether. For Middle Eastern economies balancing population growth, youth employment, and long-term competitiveness, that distinction matters far more than any headline statistic.