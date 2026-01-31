The death of the linear career: Why AI demands a nation of lifelong learners

In an AI-enabled world, the most valuable skills will be judgment and critical thinking
Few technologies have sparked as much anxiety and opportunity as artificial intelligence. From generative tools that draft reports to agentic systems that act autonomously, AI is rapidly reshaping work. The central question for 2026 is no longer whether AI will take our jobs, but whether we are prepared to learn and work differently.
The evidence suggests that disruption is real, but so is possibility. According to the World Economic Forum, 170 million new jobs are expected to be created globally by 2030 as economies adapt to technological and environmental change. At the same time, nearly 40% of employers expect to reduce their workforce where AI can automate tasks. These two predictions are a signal that the nature of work is shifting faster than our systems of training.
Recent data from Indeed shows that 26 per cent of jobs could be highly transformed and only around 1 per cent of skills could, in theory, be performed end-to-end by generative AI. Most roles will instead undergo a hybrid transformation. The future of work is less about replacement and more about augmentation.
History offers perspective: from mechanisation to computers, major technological disruptions initially displaced certain roles but ultimately created new industries and higher productivity. Goldman Sachs estimates that AI could replace 6-7 per cent of jobs in the United States while driving productivity gains that enable long-term job creation.
In the United Arab Emirates, this transition is not being left to chance. The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 serves as a global blueprint for this evolution. It recognises that being “AI-ready” is merely the baseline; the goal is to become an “AI-leader.” By embedding AI into the fabric of our priority sectors, from energy and logistics to healthcare and education, the UAE is effectively building an AI-driven economy with the ambition of contributing around Dh335 billion to the national economy.
This strategy acts as a mandate for human capital development where the government’s commitment to training “next-generation talent” and integrating AI literacy from kindergarten through higher education ensures that our future workforce does not just use AI, but masters its governance and ethical application.
The challenge is managing this transition responsibly. First, we must redefine what it means to be “educated.” In an AI-enabled world, knowledge alone is no longer enough. The most valuable skill going forward will be judgment, the ability to verify AI outputs, question assumptions, and explain reasoning. Critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and communication are becoming more important, not less.
Second, adaptability must replace linear career thinking. With 39% of core job skills expected to change by 2030, universities must prepare students for continuous reinvention. This means embedding AI literacy across disciplines and offering flexible micro-learning. It also means cultivating qualities that AI cannot replicate: curiosity, resilience, empathy, and ethical leadership.
Third, lifelong learning must become the norm. The only way to remain future-proof is to approach new skills with humility and courage, to be willing to become a continuous “rookie”.
We must keep in mind the positives of AI. PwC estimates that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 through productivity and innovation gains. But this prosperity will not be automatic or evenly distributed. Without intentional investment in reskilling, ethical frameworks, and inclusive access to education, the gap between opportunity and displacement will widen.
AI will not determine our future, but our choices will. If we respond with fear and inertia, we risk deepening inequality and job insecurity. If we respond with foresight, investment, and a renewed commitment to human learning, AI can become a powerful partner in solving society’s most complex challenges.
In this respect, the UAE’s national direction is both timely and strategic. By prioritising AI adoption alongside talent development and responsible governance, the UAE is advancing toward a future in which innovation strengthens society rather than fragmenting it.
Ultimately, the future of work is not about humans versus machines. It is about humans who know how to think, adapt, and lead with machines. This is the essence of Society 5.0: a human-centred model of progress where the digital and physical worlds integrate, and automation amplifies not replaces human purpose. In such a future, technology becomes a tool to improve well-being, expand opportunity, and solve real societal challenges.
The defining responsibility of our time is to ensure that humans and intelligent systems move forward hand in hand not in competition, but in partnership.
Professor Bassam Alameddine is President, American University of Ras Al Khaimah
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox