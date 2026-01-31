The death of the linear career: Why AI demands a nation of lifelong learners

In the United Arab Emirates, this transition is not being left to chance. The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 serves as a global blueprint for this evolution. It recognises that being “AI-ready” is merely the baseline; the goal is to become an “AI-leader.” By embedding AI into the fabric of our priority sectors, from energy and logistics to healthcare and education, the UAE is effectively building an AI-driven economy with the ambition of contributing around Dh335 billion to the national economy.