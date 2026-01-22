AI tsunami could disrupt 40% of jobs worldwide, IMF chief warns

“ The world as a whole is already experiencing the arrival of AI , but I do worry about the accordion of opportunities that are much more present in some places than in others,” she said.

Speaking at a high-level dialogue hosted by the UAE at the World Economic Forum, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the pace of technological change now confronting labour markets is without precedent. The session, held at the UAE Pavilion and titled The Great Rebalancing: Artificial Intelligence, Jobs, and the Future of Inclusive Growth, brought together policymakers and business leaders to examine how economies can adapt while preserving social cohesion.

He pointed to strong investment flows as evidence of that approach. The UAE attracted more than $45 billion in foreign direct investment last year, up nearly 50% year on year, while global FDI declined. The country accounted for more than half of all investment flows into the Middle East and ranked second globally for new greenfield projects.

