UAE to launch new AI-powered trade platform

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said the partnership is proof that the UAE is now at the forefront of AI deployment. “This partnership is a significant moment, not just for Presight and the Ministry of Foreign Trade, but for the global trading system as a whole. Our solutions will deliver new operational efficiencies that can unlock a new era of seamless global trade, both by removing the frictions and disruptions that can cost economies billions of dollars and by instantaneously matching demand with supply. The Ministry of Foreign Trade AI Platform will become the gold-standard for the sector – in keeping with the UAE’s status as a global trade facilitator.”