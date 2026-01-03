In a blog published on the Ministry’s official website, Al Awadi said: “The UAE Government seeks to be the world’s first in harnessing artificial intelligence across its vital sectors and in creating a promising new market in the region with high economic value.” She added: “Within this strategic direction, MOHRE has successfully adopted an innovative model to embed AI across all its systems, operations, services and organisational structure, guided by a comprehensive vision to enhance the efficiency, competitiveness and flexibility of the labour market and the ease of doing business.”