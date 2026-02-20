Kuwait plans freelance visa to curb residency trade and reform labour market

Expatriates to work without sponsors under proposed Kuwait freelance scheme
Dubai: Kuwait is moving towards introducing a regulated freelance visa, as part of an effort to overhaul its labour market and curb the long-standing trade in residency permits.
The proposal, announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef during a recent meeting with private sector representatives, would allow expatriates to work independently without a traditional sponsor, under a structured and legally supervised framework.
Authorities say the move is intended to address persistent challenges linked to unregulated labour, residency brokerage and inflated daily wages in certain low-skilled professions, where workers are sometimes paid more than KD25 per day for basic services.
Critics of the current system argue that weak oversight has contributed to inconsistent service standards and limited accountability, while supporters believe the new approach could improve transparency, protect workers from exploitation and raise quality.
According to preliminary guidelines, the first phase of the scheme would focus on simple professions. Annual fees are expected to range between KD750 and KD1,000, subject to renewal and compliance with regulatory requirements.
Applicants would be required to register a verified residential address, provide an approved email account, submit clear personal data and meet additional criteria to be announced by the competent authorities.