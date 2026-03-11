GOLD/FOREX
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Thailand mandates full work-from-home setup for most state agencies to curb fuel consumption

Report highlights WFH mandate for most state agencies as measure to curb energy demand

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
Thailand has mandated work-from-home arrangements for most state agencies to curb fuel consumption.
X | @ChakraPaed

Thailand has mandated an emergency work-from-home policy to curb demand for fossil fuels amid the US-Israel-Iran war that has led to a tanker squeeze in the Strait of Hormus.

The government's decision to mandate full WFH covers most state agencies as part of measures to lessen energy demand.

The move was approved by the Thai Cabinet, as reported by Bloomberg, and details the policy amid heightened energy supply risks.

Who's covered by the mandate

The directive applies immediately to government workers not involved in direct public services, such as police or hospitals, aiming to reduce national fuel and electricity consumption.

The policy stems from an ongoing energy crisis exacerbated by Middle East conflicts, leading to volatile global oil prices.

Cutting use of airconditioners

The government targets a 20% overnight slash in energy use, encouraging civil servants to wear short-sleeved shirts, set air conditioners to 26–27°C, and use stairs instead of elevators.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul emphasised these "performative energy-saving" steps to foster a cultural shift.Reactions varied.

Observers praised it as a sustainable move and a "smart step toward a more sustainable future."

This measure echoes 2020 pandemic lockdowns but focuses on energy, and underscores Thailand's vulnerability to global energy disruptions, potentially influencing private sectors and neighbouring economies.

As of March 11, 2026, the policy's long-term impacts on productivity and energy savings remain to be seen, but it signals urgent adaptation to geopolitical pressures.

