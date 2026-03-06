Philippines adopts temporary 4-day work week in government sectors

“All agencies are hereby directed to formulate their respective internal guidelines to ensure proper monitoring and documentation, including verification of attendance, and performance standards and monitoring mechanisms, in accordance with existing Civil Service Commission laws, rules, and regulations,” stated in Memorandum Circular No. 114.

The four-day work week will not apply to agencies providing emergency and critical services such as the police, firefighters, and government offices that deliver frontline public services.

The directive forms part of the government’s contingency measures to address the impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

Dubai: Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the temporary implementation of a four-day work week in selected government offices under the executive branch starting on March 9.

Meanwhile, Marcos has called for the relevant agencies including the Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, to maintain close coordination to assist Filipinos currently living and working in Gulf countries.

Additionally, all departments have been mandated to assign an energy conservation officer, cooperate with energy audits, and submit monthly data reports.

“All agencies and instrumentalities of the national government, including government owned or controlled corporations, shall reduce their actual electricity and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent.”

The president has also renewed his call for all government offices to conserve resources by cutting electricity consumption and fuel expenses.

