UAE and US sign framework to secure critical minerals supply

It draws on existing strengths in both markets, including industrial demand and stockpiling capacity in the United States and strategic reserves held by the UAE. Within six months, both sides intend to identify priority projects and take steps to provide financing for initiatives located in either country, with end products expected to serve buyers in both markets.

Jacob Helberg, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, described the framework as a reflection of the breadth of the relationship. “The United Arab Emirates is a key partner of the United States, a relationship further underscored by the UAE’s $1.4 trillion investment commitment in the US over the next decade,” he said.

He added that the partnership carries added weight given the scale of bilateral investment ties. “As the second-largest source of foreign investment into the UAE, our partnership with the US is critical in addressing global challenges, and this framework will support joint investment and the advancement of concrete projects across the critical minerals value chain.”

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment, said demand dynamics underline the urgency of coordinated action. “Critical minerals supply chains are inherently global, and unlocking their full potential requires coordinated action and sustained investment. As demand is expected to triple by 2030 and quadruple by 2040, maintaining investment momentum will be essential to meeting future needs and supporting resilient industrial growth,” he said.

