Major move: UAE joins US-led Pax Silica alliance to secure AI, chip supply chains

The alliance traces its origins to an inaugural Pax Silica summit attended by Australia, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Britain and the UAE, with Canada, the European Union, the OECD and Taiwan participating as guests. Seven countries — Australia, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Britain and Qatar — signed the original declaration, giving the Middle East two representatives after the UAE’s accession. U.S. officials have not said whether they intend to expand the group beyond its current roster.