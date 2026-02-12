UAE unveils seven major reforms under new Higher Education Law

New law boosts quality, governance and global competitiveness in universities
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has outlined seven key reforms introduced by the new Higher Education Law aimed at strengthening the higher education system. These include: establishing a clearer regulatory framework that supports confident institutional planning; shifting the focus of quality outcomes toward compliance with procedures; introducing specific national quality standards and real-time data to ensure transparency and build trust; strengthening partnerships between the Ministry, educational institutions, and local authorities; implementing governance supported by clear data and performance indicators to guide decision-making; enhancing the use of data and transparency in decision-making; and aligning with international best practices to boost competitiveness.
The announcement was made on Tuesday during the conclusion of the Ministry’s “Future of Higher Education Dialogues,” a series of sessions held to present details of the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research. The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen communication channels with higher education institutions, clarify the practical dimensions of the new law, and explain its implications for the UAE’s higher education system.
The Ministry conducted three dialogue sessions under the “Customer Councils” initiative, with the final session held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, following earlier sessions in Dubai and Sharjah. The events brought together academic and educational leaders from across the UAE, serving as interactive platforms to address inquiries from higher education institutions regarding the new law and to discuss mechanisms for its implementation in line with its strategic objectives.
Ibrahim Fikri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Regulation and Governance Sector at the Ministry, stated during the Abu Dhabi session that the new higher education law is centred on quality and excellence. He noted that it enhances institutions’ ability to adapt to future changes and requirements, supports the use of technology and data to improve academic and administrative performance, and establishes an environment based on clarity, credibility, and information exchange.
Fikri affirmed that the new law ensures that updated policies will contribute to improving the quality of educational outcomes. He explained that the law strengthens governance, addresses regulatory gaps in free zones, facilitates easier enforcement, and ensures unified treatment across the country. It also provides a clear single reference point to reduce conflicting instructions, increases efficiency and speeds up decision-making, reduces risks for students, prevents the early marketing of unlicensed programmes, enhances programme quality, strengthens community and student confidence, and enables smoother alignment with international accreditations.
Fikri added that the practical impact of the law includes encouraging positive competition and transparency, guiding student and investor decisions through access to information, reducing manual inquiries, accelerating licensing and accreditation processes, supporting the national indicators dashboard, lowering legal and privacy risks, improving the quality of distance learning, facilitating cross-border expansion, and providing better student mobility pathways aligned with labour market needs.
He further noted that the law will increase deterrence against violations, reduce the number of non-compliant entities, improve compliance levels, and regulate coordination with local authorities regarding the imposition of penalties—particularly for institutions operating in free zones. It will also enable faster implementation across the Emirates, reduce overlaps, ensure quicker regulatory responses, provide a clear roadmap for institutions, reduce operational confusion, and facilitate a smooth transition to the new system.
Fikri explained that the higher education system is built upon a set of national frameworks designed to create a unified national reference that supports institutions in operating within a clear, stable, and development-oriented environment. These include five regulatory frameworks:
The National Framework for Classification, Quality Performance, and Oversight of Higher Education Institutions
The National Framework for Licensing Higher Education Institutions
The National Framework for Technical and Vocational Education and Training
The UAE National Qualifications Framework
The National Framework for Scientific Research in Higher Education Institutions
A total of 400 representatives from higher education and technical and vocational training institutions attended the dialogue sessions. The sessions reviewed key provisions of the Federal Decree-Law and its role in establishing a flexible, enabling legislative framework that shifts the higher education system from a focus on inputs and procedures to a model centred on the quality of outcomes—strengthening alignment between academic programmes, labour market needs, and future development requirements.