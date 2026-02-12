UAE unveils seven major reforms under new Higher Education Law

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has outlined seven key reforms introduced by the new Higher Education Law aimed at strengthening the higher education system. These include: establishing a clearer regulatory framework that supports confident institutional planning; shifting the focus of quality outcomes toward compliance with procedures; introducing specific national quality standards and real-time data to ensure transparency and build trust; strengthening partnerships between the Ministry, educational institutions, and local authorities; implementing governance supported by clear data and performance indicators to guide decision-making; enhancing the use of data and transparency in decision-making; and aligning with international best practices to boost competitiveness.