UAE higher education law set to reshape sector with 30 key reforms

New law to unify regulation, boost quality and strengthen trust
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s new Higher Education Law is expected to deliver 30 immediate, practical changes aimed at reshaping the regulatory landscape of the sector, strengthening governance, improving academic quality and restoring public confidence in higher education.
The legislation, according to Al Etihad newspaper, will establish a unified regulatory reference across the country, creating a more consistent and transparent framework for universities and students alike.
Among the most significant impacts are measures to close regulatory gaps, particularly in free zones, and ensure equal treatment and enforcement across institutions. The law also seeks to reduce overlapping or conflicting directives, streamline decision-making and accelerate procedures, providing clearer guidance for education providers and reducing risks faced by students.
The reforms are designed to raise the quality of academic programmes, encourage positive competition and strengthen transparency. The framework will also support alignment with international accreditation bodies, helping students and investors make informed decisions based on national data and performance indicators.
On the operational side, the law is expected to reduce manual processes and speed up licensing and accreditation procedures. It will also enhance the quality of distance learning, facilitate cross-border expansion of educational institutions and provide clearer academic transfer pathways that respond to labour market needs.
The new system will also reinforce compliance and oversight by deterring violations, addressing non-compliant entities and improving institutional accountability. Faster regulatory implementation and reduced overlap between authorities are intended to create a smoother transition to the new framework.
The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced plans to introduce five national regulatory frameworks as the executive backbone of the federal decree law on higher education and scientific research. These frameworks are expected to unify accreditation and quality assurance, while improving flexibility and efficiency across the sector.
One of the key components will be a national classification and performance quality framework to monitor higher education institutions.