Dubai unveils 2026–2028 strategy to strengthen rule of law

Three-year strategic plan unveiled by Legal Affairs Department
Dubai: The Dubai Legal Affairs Department has announced a new strategic plan for 2026–2028 as part of ongoing efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model for the rule of law.
The department said the strategy reflects its commitment to strengthening institutional performance, enhancing legal and regulatory practices, and building organisational capabilities to respond more effectively to rapid changes across the emirate.
The strategy is anchored in key pillars focused on enhancing the effectiveness of legal practices that underpin quality and efficiency. This entails integrating emerging technologies and leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the Department’s operations and services to optimise operational efficiency and consistently elevate customer experience.
Furthermore, the strategy prioritises strategic partnerships with entities and institutions relevant to the Department’s work, empowering the legal professional sector to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in specialised services provided to institutional and individual clients, and expanding the scope of training, qualification, and knowledge transfer to meet labour market demands within a global investment climate.
Dr. Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director General of the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department, said that the pillars of the new strategic roadmap form a comprehensive framework for achieving aspirations for sustainable, proactive development within the government and professional legal sectors in the Emirate of Dubai. This framework aims to enhance their effectiveness and contribution to the emirate’s comprehensive development journey by embracing innovation and leveraging emerging technologies as fundamental drivers. It also ensures an efficient response that guarantees the delivery of added value to diverse customer segments through the provision of innovative, proactive, and future-ready services that boost the competitiveness of both sectors, in full adherence to the highest standards of transparency, integrity, and reliability.
He explained that the pillars of the new strategy serve as an extension of the department's efforts to bolster legal compliance among Government entities, thereby achieving their legal maturity. This is achieved through the development of regulatory frameworks designed to empower the government legal sector for sustainable competitiveness by refining practices, building capabilities, and enriching legal knowledge and skills. These measures aim to ensure the sector's readiness for future changes and its adaptation to rapid technological advancements, which directly enhances its effectiveness and consolidates societal trust.
Officials said the framework is designed to align with Dubai’s broader governance and development goals while ensuring adaptability, transparency and high professional standards across the public sector legal ecosystem.
