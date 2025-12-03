Dubai launches new digital system to streamline legal profession services

Platform introduces unified, one-stop access for advocates and legal consultants
Dubai: The Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department has unveiled its new Legal Profession System, a comprehensive digital platform designed to enhance and streamline services for advocates, legal consultants, and law firms operating in the emirate.
The launch aligns with Dubai’s strategic directives to accelerate the digitisation of government services.
The upgraded system brings together all key services, from registration and licensing to professional conduct procedures, under one integrated digital framework. Built on a “one-stop shop” model, the platform allows users to access everything they need through a single window, eliminating the need to navigate multiple entities or channels.
According to the Department, the platform also reduces documentation requirements, offers greater flexibility through digital identity login, and enables seamless movement between its website and smart application. Integration with other government entities further shortens processing time and enhances overall service quality.
Dr Lowai Mohamed Belhoul, Director General of the Department, said customer-centricity remains at the core of the initiative.
“Our priority is to simplify and elevate the user experience by adopting advanced digital solutions that save time, effort, and cost,” he said.
Dr Belhoul added that automating internal processes and strengthening partnerships with relevant government bodies have been essential to boosting operational efficiency and delivering innovative legal and professional services.
The new system, he noted, reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to delivering world-class government services and ensuring an optimal customer journey across its legal ecosystem.
