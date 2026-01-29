GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Tax News

UAE to launch pilot phase of electronic invoicing system in July 2026

Mandatory rollout to follow in stages as authorities aim to cut costs, boost transparency

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE to launch pilot phase of electronic invoicing system in July 2026
Shutterstock

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance will launch the pilot phase of the electronic invoicing system  on July 1, 2026, marking a key step in the government’s push to accelerate digital transformation across the economy.

Speaking during an awareness event held in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), the ministry said the unified e-invoicing system would add value for businesses and government entities by reducing costs, improving operational efficiency and enhancing accuracy throughout the invoicing cycle.

By automating the creation, exchange and verification of invoices, companies will be able to process transactions faster, strengthen cash flows and improve working capital management, with additional benefits for small and medium-sized enterprises, the ministry said.

The system is also expected to improve transparency and facilitate tax audits conducted by the FTA, while advanced security features are designed to limit fraud risks and enhance corporate credibility. Officials added that reliable transaction data would support access to finance and improve cross-border trade in line with international standards.

How pilot works

Under the ministry’s decision, the pilot phase will apply to a selected group of taxpayers, after which e-invoicing will be rolled out in three mandatory stages. Businesses with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more must appoint an accredited service provider by July 31, 2026, and fully implement the system by January 1, 2027.

Companies with revenues below Dh50 million must appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and comply fully by July 1, 2027. Government entities are required to appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and complete implementation by October 1, 2027.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, said the initiative was a strategic step towards building an integrated digital financial ecosystem, improving efficiency, strengthening transparency and supporting tax compliance.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, said e-invoicing would help enhance voluntary tax compliance by simplifying and automating invoicing processes through a secure system aligned with global best practices.

Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2025 sets out administrative penalties for non-compliance, including fines of Dh5,000 per month for failing to appoint an accredited service provider or implement the system on time, and Dh100 per missing or delayed electronic invoice, capped at Dh5,000 per month. Voluntary adopters will be exempt from penalties until mandatory implementation applies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE tax

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Artemis II crew (right): Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover (Pilot), Christina Koch (Mission Specialist), and Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (left) is being prepped to launch from Nasa's Launch Complex 39B.

You can go to the moon for free—here's how

2m read
Emiratis in office

FTA launches 'Labaih' initiative for senior citizens

2m read
Paper tax certificates scrapped from January 2026.

New UAE tax fees added, paper certificates cancelled

2m read
From January 1, 2026, sweetened drinks sold in the UAE must carry an approved sugar conformity certificate or be taxed at the highest excise rate under the new tiered sugar tax system.

New UAE sugar tax: Get certificates or pay higher tax

3m read