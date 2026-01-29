UAE to launch pilot phase of electronic invoicing system in July 2026

Mandatory rollout to follow in stages as authorities aim to cut costs, boost transparency
Dubai: The Ministry of Finance will launch the pilot phase of the electronic invoicing system on July 1, 2026, marking a key step in the government’s push to accelerate digital transformation across the economy.
Speaking during an awareness event held in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), the ministry said the unified e-invoicing system would add value for businesses and government entities by reducing costs, improving operational efficiency and enhancing accuracy throughout the invoicing cycle.
By automating the creation, exchange and verification of invoices, companies will be able to process transactions faster, strengthen cash flows and improve working capital management, with additional benefits for small and medium-sized enterprises, the ministry said.
The system is also expected to improve transparency and facilitate tax audits conducted by the FTA, while advanced security features are designed to limit fraud risks and enhance corporate credibility. Officials added that reliable transaction data would support access to finance and improve cross-border trade in line with international standards.
Under the ministry’s decision, the pilot phase will apply to a selected group of taxpayers, after which e-invoicing will be rolled out in three mandatory stages. Businesses with annual revenues of Dh50 million or more must appoint an accredited service provider by July 31, 2026, and fully implement the system by January 1, 2027.
Companies with revenues below Dh50 million must appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and comply fully by July 1, 2027. Government entities are required to appoint a provider by March 31, 2027, and complete implementation by October 1, 2027.
Younis Haji Al Khoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, said the initiative was a strategic step towards building an integrated digital financial ecosystem, improving efficiency, strengthening transparency and supporting tax compliance.
Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, said e-invoicing would help enhance voluntary tax compliance by simplifying and automating invoicing processes through a secure system aligned with global best practices.
Cabinet Resolution No. 106 of 2025 sets out administrative penalties for non-compliance, including fines of Dh5,000 per month for failing to appoint an accredited service provider or implement the system on time, and Dh100 per missing or delayed electronic invoice, capped at Dh5,000 per month. Voluntary adopters will be exempt from penalties until mandatory implementation applies.
