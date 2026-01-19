Artemis II Moon mission: Launch date, crew, flight time — all you need to know

Tower Clear & Roll/Pitch Manoeuvre (~00:00:07–00:00:79)

The rocket clears the launch tower and begins its programmed roll and pitch to follow the correct trajectory.

Maximum Dynamic Pressure (MAX Q) (~00:01:10)

The point of peak aerodynamic stress on the vehicle (around 1,045 mph and ~42,555 feet altitude). The rocket throttles down slightly here to reduce structural loads.

Solid Rocket Booster (SRB) Separation (~00:02:12)

The two huge side boosters burn out and separate, falling into the Atlantic Ocean. Speed: ~3,170 mph, altitude: ~158,000 feet.

Launch Abort System (LAS) Jettison (~00:03:30)

The emergency escape tower is dropped as it's no longer needed.

Core Stage Main Engine Cutoff (MECO) (~00:08:20)

The four RS-25 engines on the core stage shut down. The rocket has reached ~17,430 mph and ~531,000 feet.

Core Stage Separation (00:08:30)

The now-empty core stage separates and later splashes down in the Pacific (01:46:00).

ICPS Perigee Raise Burn (~00:51:00)

Small adjustment burn by the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS, the upper stage).

Trans-Lunar Injection (TLI) Burn (~01:37:00)

The critical burn that sends Orion out of Earth orbit toward the Moon. Speed climbs to ~16,840 mph.