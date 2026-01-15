Medical evacuation: ISS mission cut short for health reasons

Space X Dragon undocks from ISS, marking first medical evacuation since 1998
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 astronauts — two Americans, a Russian cosmonaut, and a Japanese partner — undocked from the International Space Station on January 14, 2026, marking the agency's first medical evacuation since 1998, cutting their mission short by over a month.
The crew departed due to a serious but stable medical issue with one unnamed astronaut, prioritising Earth-based diagnostics amid microgravity limitations; officials cancelled a spacewalk last week as precaution.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman noted the return follows standard procedures despite urgency, with splashdown targeted for early January 15 in the Pacific off Southern California (3:41 am EST, 8:41 am GMT, favourable weather).
"Our timing of this departure is unexpected, but what was not surprising to me was how well this crew came together as a family," NASA astronaut Zena Cardman shared pre-undocking, praising the group's supportiveness.
The Dragon capsule Endeavour follows a ~11-hour timeline, leaving three crew (two Russians, one NASA) aboard until Crew-12 arrives February 15.
Chief Health Officer Dr. James Polk emphasized ISS medical kits' limits versus full ER capabilities; the stable patient needs no special reentry aid.
