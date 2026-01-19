GOLD/FOREX
You can go to the moon for free—NASA’s Artemis II explains how

Nasa is inviting passengers aboard the test flight as astronauts venture out to the moon

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Artemis II crew (right): Reid Wiseman (Commander), Victor Glover (Pilot), Christina Koch (Mission Specialist), and Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket (left) is being prepped to launch from Nasa's Launch Complex 39B.
Nasa

Dubai: Ever dreamed of going to space?

NASA is inviting you to join Artemis II test flight alongside four astronauts as they head to the Moon and back to test systems and hardware needed for deep space exploration.

You can be a part of 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' which is a free initiative by NASA for anyone to claim their spot as long as you sign up before January 21.

"Participants will launch their name aboard the Orion spacecraft and SLS (Space Launch System) rocket alongside NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen," the agency notes.

Once you have given your name, you will receive a boarding pass with your name and launch date. All the names collected will be put on an SD card and that will be loaded aboard Orion before launch.

With Valentine's Day coming up next month and New Year's just past us, you can make this a cute gift for your family and friend's by giving them this ticket to the moon-and-back.

To add your name and receive an English-language boarding pass, visit: 

https://go.nasa.gov/artemisnames
 

To add your name and receive a Spanish-language boarding pass, visit: 

https://go.nasa.gov/TuNombreArtemis
 
“Artemis II is a key test flight in our effort to return humans to the Moon’s surface and build toward future missions to Mars, and it’s also an opportunity to inspire people across the globe and to give them an opportunity to follow along as we lead the way in human exploration deeper into space,” said Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Artemis II, will be a 10-day flight, launching no later than April 2026 and will be the first crewed flight under NASA's Artemis campaign.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
