You can go to the moon for free—NASA’s Artemis II explains how

Dubai: Ever dreamed of going to space?
NASA is inviting you to join Artemis II test flight alongside four astronauts as they head to the Moon and back to test systems and hardware needed for deep space exploration.
You can be a part of 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' which is a free initiative by NASA for anyone to claim their spot as long as you sign up before January 21.
"Participants will launch their name aboard the Orion spacecraft and SLS (Space Launch System) rocket alongside NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen," the agency notes.
Once you have given your name, you will receive a boarding pass with your name and launch date. All the names collected will be put on an SD card and that will be loaded aboard Orion before launch.
With Valentine's Day coming up next month and New Year's just past us, you can make this a cute gift for your family and friend's by giving them this ticket to the moon-and-back.
To add your name and receive an English-language boarding pass, visit:
https://go.nasa.gov/artemisnames
To add your name and receive a Spanish-language boarding pass, visit:
https://go.nasa.gov/TuNombreArtemis
“Artemis II is a key test flight in our effort to return humans to the Moon’s surface and build toward future missions to Mars, and it’s also an opportunity to inspire people across the globe and to give them an opportunity to follow along as we lead the way in human exploration deeper into space,” said Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.
Artemis II, will be a 10-day flight, launching no later than April 2026 and will be the first crewed flight under NASA's Artemis campaign.
