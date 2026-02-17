GOLD/FOREX
UAE extends Emirates Mars Mission to 2028 as Hope Probe marks five years around Mars

Hope Probe surpasses all science goals with 10 terabytes of Martian data

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi announces the extension of the Emirates Mars Mission in Dubai on Tuesday
Dubai: The UAE on Tuesday announced a three-year extension of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) until 2028, as the country's landmark Hope Probe marked five years since its historic launch into the Martian obit.

The milestone that has redefined the Arab world's place in space exploration was announced by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.

Since entering Martian orbit, the Hope Probe has collected a staggering 10 terabytes of Martian data, all made available through its Science Data Centre to researchers around the world.

"When we launched the project, the target was one terabyte, but we have now gathered 10 times the needed data," Al Falasi said, capturing the sheer scale of what the mission has achieved.

A total of 16 batches of data from the red planet have been released by the mission. The data has helped in cataloging daily and seasonal weather variations, including dust storms.

The mission also discovered complex structures in the upper atmosphere of Mars and observed the smaller Martian moon Deimos with unprecedented precision.

Additionally, it became one of the first Martian missions to provide the first observations of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, the UAE Space Agency revealed.

Sajila Saseendran
Sajila is a powerhouse in UAE journalism, with over two decades of impactful reporting that has informed, empowered, and transformed lives. She is widely recognised as one of the most trusted voices on local affairs, particularly within the Indian expat community. From exposing scams and reuniting families to shifting policies and freeing jailed workers, Sajila’s stories often make front pages and a real-world difference. Once the only female crime reporter in Bangalore, India, she brought her razor-sharp news instincts to the UAE, covering everything from civic matters, health, education, and environment to stories that matter to both expats and Emiratis alike. She has covered the launch of iconic projects in Dubai and milestone national moments—from COP28, Expo 2020 Dubai, Presidential and Prime Ministerial visits, multiple visa amnesties and landmark space missions to plane crashes, tragic fires, accidents and COVID-19 crises. She broke the news of Indian actress Sridevi’s accidental drowning and did a literally out-of-the-world interview with UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi, who went on to become a minister, live from the International Space Station.  Her storytelling blends deep editorial insight with compelling human interest, backed by an extensive network across officials and communities alike. Recognised with numerous journalism awards, Sajila doesn’t just report stories; she helps write the history of the UAE.
