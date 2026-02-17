Hope Probe surpasses all science goals with 10 terabytes of Martian data
Dubai: The UAE on Tuesday announced a three-year extension of the Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) until 2028, as the country's landmark Hope Probe marked five years since its historic launch into the Martian obit.
The milestone that has redefined the Arab world's place in space exploration was announced by Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency.
Since entering Martian orbit, the Hope Probe has collected a staggering 10 terabytes of Martian data, all made available through its Science Data Centre to researchers around the world.
"When we launched the project, the target was one terabyte, but we have now gathered 10 times the needed data," Al Falasi said, capturing the sheer scale of what the mission has achieved.
A total of 16 batches of data from the red planet have been released by the mission. The data has helped in cataloging daily and seasonal weather variations, including dust storms.
The mission also discovered complex structures in the upper atmosphere of Mars and observed the smaller Martian moon Deimos with unprecedented precision.
Additionally, it became one of the first Martian missions to provide the first observations of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, the UAE Space Agency revealed.