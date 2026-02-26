The 6 best Holi 2026 events in the UAE

From beachfront colour fests to brunches and cricket screenings, here are things to try
Holi 2026 in the UAE is shaping up to be a riot in all the right ways. Whether you’re after a family-friendly colour toss, a beachfront bash in Ras Al Khaimah, a refined Indian brunch in Downtown Dubai or a semi-final cricket screening with thandai in hand, there’s something splashed across every emirate.
From budget-friendly park parties to polished hotel feasts, here’s exactly where to celebrate Holi in the UAE this year — with prices, vibes and bragging rights included.
Ras Al Khaimah doesn’t do things by halves. Color Splash 3.0 takes over White Beach for an eight-hour, sea-view celebration that’s fully licensed, family-friendly and unapologetically high-energy. With Dubai-based DJs (Buddha, Tripty, Tushar and Chirag), traditional dhol and nagada performances, kids’ zones and food trucks, it’s a Holi that moves seamlessly from cultural rhythm to bass drop. Add premium organic colours and actual festival-week timing, and you’ve got RAK’s most vibrant diary entry sorted.
Price: Dh69
When: Mar 7, 2pm-10pm
Where: White Beach, Al Hamra Residence, Ras Al Khaimah
If you like your Holi loud, lively and easy on the wallet, Zabeel Park Amphitheatre is calling. Color Mela packs in live DJs, a huge dance floor, organic colour blasts and dhol beats in a setup that’s proudly family-first (kids under 10 go free). Food stalls keep energy levels steady, while the safe, well-organised layout means you can actually relax between dance-offs. It’s bright, buoyant and brilliantly accessible — the kind of event where your white T-shirt doesn’t stand a chance.
Price: Dh30
When: Mar 22, 11am
Where: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre, Dubai
For those who prefer their Holi with linen napkins and a two-toque pedigree, Jamavar’s special Holi Brunch is colourfully refined. Running across four select dates, this Downtown Dubai affair opens with a Tricolour Temptation welcome drink before moving into a menu that balances playful festivity with culinary polish. Signature cocktails (think Jamavar Royal Punch and Mango Sour) sit alongside elegant Indian plates in a setting that feels celebratory without shouting about it. Holi, but make it haute.
Price: Dh295 (non-alcoholic), Dh395 (alcoholic)
When: Feb 28, Mar 1, Mar 7 and Mar 8, 12.30pm-4pm
Where: Jamavar Dubai, Downtown Dubai
If your ideal Holi involves equal parts colour and comfort food, this Bur Dubai favourite is laying it on thick (with ghee, presumably). The Holi brunch at Purani Dilli is all about traditional delicacies, festive beverages and a room buzzing with group selfies and second helpings. It’s a neat three-hour affair on March 14, with soft and house packages — plus a dangerously persuasive buy-two-get-one-free deal. Go hungry, wear something washable, and prepare for a properly nostalgic afternoon.
Price: Dh119 (soft), Dh199 (house beverages)
When: Mar 14, 1pm-4pm
Where: Purani Dilli, Four Points by Sheraton, Bur Dubai
Big stage, bigger beats. Rang Barse Holi 2026 transforms Amity School’s grounds into a full-throttle colour carnival, complete with live singer Chandan, DJs JM5, Kips and Papz, and an emcee who keeps momentum sky-high. Expect booming Bollywood anthems, controlled colour zones, photo booths and enough bass to rattle your sunglasses. It’s traditional Holi spirit dialled up with festival production values — all for less than your average takeaway.
Price: Dh20
When: Mar 22, 11.30am-8pm
Where: Amity Dubai School, Al Quasis 1
Holi meets high-stakes cricket at The Permit Room, where colour powder shares the spotlight with a T20 semi-final showdown. Expect dhol beats, giant-screen action and sofa-style seating that feels like someone’s particularly lively living room. On the menu: playful Holi fusion treats (Kesari Thandai Shots, Gujiya Baklava) that lean into nostalgia without being stuck in it. Whether you’re inside among eclectic mini living-room nooks or up at the V’Desi rooftop, it’s stadium energy — minus the queue for the loo.
Price: À la carte
When: Mar 14-16, noon-midnight
Where: The Permit Room, Majestic City Retreat Hotel, Bur Dubai