The 6 best Holi 2026 events in the UAE

If you like your Holi loud, lively and easy on the wallet, Zabeel Park Amphitheatre is calling. Color Mela packs in live DJs, a huge dance floor, organic colour blasts and dhol beats in a setup that’s proudly family-first (kids under 10 go free). Food stalls keep energy levels steady, while the safe, well-organised layout means you can actually relax between dance-offs. It’s bright, buoyant and brilliantly accessible — the kind of event where your white T-shirt doesn’t stand a chance.

For those who prefer their Holi with linen napkins and a two-toque pedigree, Jamavar’s special Holi Brunch is colourfully refined. Running across four select dates, this Downtown Dubai affair opens with a Tricolour Temptation welcome drink before moving into a menu that balances playful festivity with culinary polish. Signature cocktails (think Jamavar Royal Punch and Mango Sour) sit alongside elegant Indian plates in a setting that feels celebratory without shouting about it. Holi, but make it haute.

If your ideal Holi involves equal parts colour and comfort food, this Bur Dubai favourite is laying it on thick (with ghee, presumably). The Holi brunch at Purani Dilli is all about traditional delicacies, festive beverages and a room buzzing with group selfies and second helpings. It’s a neat three-hour affair on March 14, with soft and house packages — plus a dangerously persuasive buy-two-get-one-free deal. Go hungry, wear something washable, and prepare for a properly nostalgic afternoon.

Holi meets high-stakes cricket at The Permit Room, where colour powder shares the spotlight with a T20 semi-final showdown. Expect dhol beats, giant-screen action and sofa-style seating that feels like someone’s particularly lively living room. On the menu: playful Holi fusion treats (Kesari Thandai Shots, Gujiya Baklava) that lean into nostalgia without being stuck in it. Whether you’re inside among eclectic mini living-room nooks or up at the V’Desi rooftop, it’s stadium energy — minus the queue for the loo.

