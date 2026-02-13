GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Light Festival continues to draw crowds citywide

Visitors flock to landmarks to capture photos and experience storytelling through light

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: A week into its run, the Sharjah Light Festival continues to captivate residents and tourists, with 13 landmarks across the emirate glowing nightly in spectacular colour. Now in its 15th edition, the festival has drawn steady crowds eager to experience immersive projections and interactive light displays that transform historic and modern sites alike.

From heritage buildings to bustling public spaces, illuminated facades have turned Sharjah into an open-air gallery after sunset. Visitors have been flocking to popular locations to capture photos and explore storytelling through light, art and technology. Over the years, the festival has grown into a major cultural highlight, celebrating creativity while showcasing Sharjah’s architectural beauty in a new, luminous light.

