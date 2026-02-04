GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Light Festival lights up 13 landmarks across the emirate

Now in its 15th edition, Sharjah Light Festival dazzles with stunning projections

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Sharjah Mosque glows in vibrant colours during the 15th Sharjah Light Festival.
Amna Alansaari/Gulf News
The Sharjah Light Festival opened with a one-night celebration in the sky, as a dazzling drone show marked the start of the event. But when the drones faded, the real spectacle began on the ground — with buildings, streets and public spaces transformed into glowing works of art.
During the opening night celebrations.
Walls turned into canvases and facades appeared to move as colours spilt across stone, water and markets, encouraging residents and visitors to pause, look up, and experience stories told through light.
Now in its 15th edition, the Sharjah Light Festival has become a major platform for creators and artists, showcasing innovative projections, interactive light experiences and extraordinary artworks that blend art, technology and culture.
Visitors stand in front of the Sharjah Mosque which is lit up in a colourful display .
Calling it an “anchor event”, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said the festival has grown steadily over the years.
“This is the 15th edition, and today the festival spans 13 locations across the emirate, from Sharjah city to the east coast, the central region and Al Hamriyah,” he said. “Each installation tells a different story, inspired by our culture, heritage and natural treasures.”
This year’s venues include Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, Al Majaz Waterfront, Aljada, Sharjah Mosque, Kalba Waterfront, Khorfakkan Waterfall, Al Dhaid Fort, Hanging Gardens in Kalba, Al Tayyari Mosque, General Souq – Al Hamriyah, Al Rafisah Dam, House of Wisdom and Sharjah Fort — reflecting the emirate’s rich diversity and architectural beauty.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
