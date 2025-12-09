GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Dazzling DSF fireworks thrill visitors at Dubai Festival City Mall

Fireworks, family events and festive nights await as DSF 2025 returns across Dubai

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai lit up once again as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked off on Friday, December 5, launching more than a month of nightly fireworks across the city. Running until January 11, 2026, the festival offered a packed calendar of free entertainment for residents and visitors. The displays, presented by the Al Zarooni Group, added a festive glow to Dubai’s winter evenings.

The celebrations began at Dubai Festival City Mall, where the sky erupted in vibrant colours during the opening show. With its sweeping waterfront views, Festival Bay hosted fireworks daily at 8:30 pm, attracting crowds eager to enjoy the lively outdoor atmosphere.

Beyond Festival City, DSF fireworks illuminated other corners of the emirate. Hatta will hold shows on select weekends — December 5–6, 12–13, 19–20, and 26–27 — each beginning at 8 pm, offering visitors a dramatic mountain backdrop.

On December 31, the festivities will reach their peak with fireworks lighting up Hatta first, followed by Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Beach JBR, creating unforgettable moments across the city.

With vibrant displays and strong citywide participation, DSF 2025–26 is set to deliver a memorable and colourful celebration for all.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
DSF 2025 drone show dazzles over Bluewaters

Look: Drone show dazzles as DSF 2025 kicks off

