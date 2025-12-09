Dubai lit up once again as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked off on Friday, December 5, launching more than a month of nightly fireworks across the city. Running until January 11, 2026, the festival offered a packed calendar of free entertainment for residents and visitors. The displays, presented by the Al Zarooni Group, added a festive glow to Dubai’s winter evenings.

The celebrations began at Dubai Festival City Mall, where the sky erupted in vibrant colours during the opening show. With its sweeping waterfront views, Festival Bay hosted fireworks daily at 8:30 pm, attracting crowds eager to enjoy the lively outdoor atmosphere.

Beyond Festival City, DSF fireworks illuminated other corners of the emirate. Hatta will hold shows on select weekends — December 5–6, 12–13, 19–20, and 26–27 — each beginning at 8 pm, offering visitors a dramatic mountain backdrop.

On December 31, the festivities will reach their peak with fireworks lighting up Hatta first, followed by Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, and The Beach JBR, creating unforgettable moments across the city.

With vibrant displays and strong citywide participation, DSF 2025–26 is set to deliver a memorable and colourful celebration for all.