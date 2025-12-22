Two global K-pop stars will perform live at Festival Bay as part of DSF Nights
Dubai: K-pop fans, listen up. Two huge stars are set to headline a special one-night-only concert at Dubai Festival City. Chung Ha and Onew will take to the stage as part of the ongoing e& DSF Nights series during the Dubai Shopping Festival.
The two K-pop idols will perform at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall on Saturday, January 3, and it's completely free to attend. The show kicks off at 8:30pm, though arriving early is recommended if you want a good view.
Chung Ha is a bona fide solo star with hits like "Gotta Go," "Snapping," and "Roller Coaster," which together have racked up more than 80 million streams on Spotify. The multi-talented singer, dancer, and choreographer first made her name as part of the girl group I.O.I before branching out on her own.
Onew is best known as one of the main vocalists of the boy band SHINee but has also found success as a solo artist since 2022 with songs like "Animals," "O (Circle)," and "Beat Drum."
Both performers arrive in Dubai fresh off successful 2025 releases. Chung Ha dropped her mini-album Alivio, while Onew released his second album Percent. This concert will be a rare chance to see both stars perform outside of South Korea.
The Dubai Shopping Festival is now in its 31st season, having kicked off on Friday, December 5 and running until Sunday, January 11. This year's festivities include everything from shopping deals to entertainment events like this free K-pop concert.
Dubai Festival City has quietly become one of the UAE’s most consistent free K-pop concert hotspots, especially during Dubai Shopping Festival. Over the years, several major Korean artists have taken the Festival Bay stage without ticketed entry, drawing huge crowds and cementing DSF Nights as a must-watch event for fans.
Suho (EXO) headlined a DSF free concert in the year 2022, marking one of the most high-profile K-pop solo appearances at Festival City.
K-pop fans in the UAE have been well served lately with major shows including DREAM Concert in Abu Dhabi and WATERBOMB in Dubai. Consider this January concert a warm-up for what's coming next: Enhypen, Ten, and Fifty Fifty are set to perform when Hyperound K-Fest returns to the capital. Tickets for that event go on sale soon.
K-pop has proven so popular in the region that there are even plans for an official "K-City" dedicated to celebrating Korean culture in the near future.
When: Saturday, January 3, 8:30pm
Where: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall
Price: Free
Tip: Arrive early for the best view
