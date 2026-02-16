Filipino stars set to dazzle Dubai in all-star concert
Dubai: Attention all Filipino fans! A star-studded event is headed your way as 16 artists are lined up to rock the UAE stage.
Bringing together icons and contemporary hitmakers, the “Cornerstone All-Star” concert is expected to draw strong support from the country’s large Filipino community.
Among the biggest names in the line-up is Catriona Gray, who gained worldwide recognition after winning the Miss Universe title in 2018.
Also joining the show are singer-actor Sam Milby, award-winning actor Piolo Pascual, and his son, singer-actor Inigo Pascual.
Moreover, music fans can expect performances from pop rock singer Yeng Constantino, R&B artist Kyla, and soul vocalist Jaya. Balladeer Erik Santos and actor-director John Prats are also part of the roster.
In a Facebook post, D&R Elegant Events, the producers of the show, shared the remaining names in the 16-artist line-up.
They include “prince of soul” Jason Dy, young pop singer Zephanie, and members of P-pop girl group G22 – Alfea, AJ and Jaz. Also set to appear are trending duo El Manu and Jessy Kang.
“We just completed the 16 stars line-up and we will officially announce the details of the venue and the dates probably this week,” the producers told Gulf News.
The UAE concert will be the first time the all-star show is held in the Middle East. It previously toured Canada in 2024 and the United States in 2023.
Further details, including ticket information, venue and show dates, are expected to be announced soon.