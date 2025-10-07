Dubai : The Middle East leg of SB19’s 'Simula at Wakas' world tour just hit a major snag. Only two days out from the show, the organizers confirmed Tuesday that the Riyadh stop is entirely off, citing 'unforeseen circumstances.'

1Z Entertainment posted the difficult decision on their social channels, expressing deep regret and acknowledging the disappointment felt by the loyal A'TIN fandom. 'Unforeseen circumstances have led us, together with our partners and producers, to make this difficult decision'.

Fans who managed to snag tickets for the suddenly scrapped Riyadh event have been told not to worry about their cash. 1Z Entertainment assured everyone who purchased seats that they will receive a full refund to their original payment method, but, naturally, that's small comfort to those who made travel plans.

The silver lining, for now, is that the rest of their Gulf engagements seem to be holding up. The P-Pop Kings are still set to make their long-awaited Dubai concert this weekend. They’ll be storming the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 11, for what Live Nation Middle East has promoted as a one-night-only spectacular.

This kind of eleventh-hour cancellation always stings, especially since the show was an important part of the group's massive worldwide trek. The 'Simula at Wakas' tour, which kicked off back in May with a two-night sold-out stand in Bulacan, Philippines, has been a testament to P-pop’s rising global influence, hitting cities like Taipei, Honolulu, and a string of stops across the United States and Canada.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.