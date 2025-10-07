GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

SB19 cancels Riyadh concert two days before show

The P-Pop Kings are still set to make their long-awaited Dubai concert this weekend

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
SB19 cancels Riyadh concert two days before show
Instagram/officialsb19

Dubai: The Middle East leg of SB19’s 'Simula at Wakas' world tour just hit a major snag. Only two days out from the show, the organizers confirmed Tuesday that the Riyadh stop is entirely off, citing 'unforeseen circumstances.'

The concert, featuring the five members, Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, was scheduled for Wednesday, October 9, at the Intercontinental Durrat Al Riyadh.

1Z Entertainment posted the difficult decision on their social channels, expressing deep regret and acknowledging the disappointment felt by the loyal A'TIN fandom. 'Unforeseen circumstances have led us, together with our partners and producers, to make this difficult decision'.

This kind of eleventh-hour cancellation always stings, especially since the show was an important part of the group's massive worldwide trek. The 'Simula at Wakas' tour, which kicked off back in May with a two-night sold-out stand in Bulacan, Philippines, has been a testament to P-pop’s rising global influence, hitting cities like Taipei, Honolulu, and a string of stops across the United States and Canada.

The silver lining, for now, is that the rest of their Gulf engagements seem to be holding up. The P-Pop Kings are still set to make their long-awaited Dubai concert this weekend. They’ll be storming the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, October 11, for what Live Nation Middle East has promoted as a one-night-only spectacular.

Fans who managed to snag tickets for the suddenly scrapped Riyadh event have been told not to worry about their cash. 1Z Entertainment assured everyone who purchased seats that they will receive a full refund to their original payment method, but, naturally, that's small comfort to those who made travel plans.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bruno Mars and Rose's Apt released in october last year.

Grammys 2026 predictions: Will K-Pop finally win big?

2m read
Their chart-topping success rivals that of The Beatles, with five consecutive Top Five singles

Air Supply to celebrate 50 years with Dubai concert

2m read
Deep Purple will perform in Dubai, in November.

7 best upcoming Dubai concerts worth your time

4m read
AP Dhillon has landed in Dubai.

Punjabi icon AP Dhillon lands in Dubai ahead of concert

1m read