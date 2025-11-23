A sold-out Coca-Cola Arena witnesses powerhouse vocals and old-school charm
Dubai: Rays of white light sliced through the Coca-Cola Arena as the drummer launched into a heavy thump, guitars began to snarl, and flame jets erupted behind the band. Then, through the smoke and strobes, walked the man of the hour: Teddy Swims. The singer, who dominated global charts last year, brought his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour to Dubai and the excitement was unmistakable.
By 8pm, the venue had filled to its corners for the sold-out show. The crowd had already been warmed up by local artist and ‘Dubai boy’ Jay Abo, who won the arena over with an electro-funk, synth-pop and pop-rock mix that set a vibrant tone.
At 9.15pm, the arena fell into complete darkness. One by one, Freak Freely, Swims’ band, took their places, sending a ripple of anticipation through the crowd. When the intro hit, flashing lights, wailing guitars, pounding drums and bursts of flames, the atmosphere snapped into high voltage.
Swims opened with “Not Your Man,” a blues-rock stomp about betrayal that showed off his rasp, grit and vocal firepower. It was an instant crowd-pleaser.
From there, he pivoted into softer territory with “She Loves the Rain” and “Are You Even Real,” inviting one of his background vocalists to share the spotlight. Throughout the night, Swims continued this gesture, giving each of his three vocalists their own moment. It’s a rarity in today’s industry and earned some of the loudest cheers of the night.
The staging shifted with each song: “Devil in a Dress” bathed the arena in feverish red, while “Bad Dreams” melted into moody blue hues as Swims sang about nightmares soothed by the comfort of a loved one.
Predictably, his biggest hits - “Bad Dreams,” “The Door,” and “911”, sent the arena into chaos. The first few chords were enough to ignite thousands of phones in the air, and Swims delivered each one with ease, his voice cutting through the arena with effortless power.
The mood swung from ecstatic singalongs to hushed reverence whenever Swims slipped into more intimate tracks. Fans swayed, danced, screamed, and then fell completely silent when a lyric struck deep.
Midway through the set, he did a 'jukebox' game and landed on “Rock With You,” the Michael Jackson cover that helped launch his YouTube fame. Few artists dare to take on a Jackson classic live but Swims did so with respect, originality and vocal flair, never imitation, always interpretation.
The Freak Freely band held their own too, tearing through guitar solos, drum breaks and crowd-lifting crescendos that made it clear this was a tight, veteran unit.
Swims closed the night with his biggest hit, “Lose Control,” prompting the loudest singalong of the evening. As confetti rained over the crowd, thousands of voices blended with his, a perfect ending to a blistering, heartfelt show.
Fans had travelled from London, South Africa and beyond. Adam, a devoted follower from Hungary living in Dubai, said this was his fourth time seeing Swims: “His voice is so soulful. ‘The Door’ and ‘Lose Control’ hit differently live, he actually sounds better in person.”
Others came as casual listeners and left as converts. Friends Marvie, Ricky and Sapien shared: “We found out a few weeks ago he was coming. You always worry an artist won’t sound like they do on the record, but Teddy sounds exactly the same, powerful, honest. We’re fans now.”
Throughout the night, every corner of the arena radiated joy, people hooting, dancing, swaying and shouting emotional lyrics into the air. Swims brought his tender, old-school R&B charm to Dubai, a long journey from his early YouTube covers of Shania Twain and The Weeknd.
In an era when emerging artists often rely on viral stunts, arena-sized choreography or million-dollar staging, Teddy Swims proves something refreshingly simple: sometimes all you need is a mighty voice, a tight band and a microphone to win an arena full of hearts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox