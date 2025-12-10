"Hello everyone. I’m BTS’ Suga. I have some happy and proud news to share with you that my Mind Band friends, with whom I have shared music, will be performing on stage. First, I have something to say to our band members. Gunwoo, Yerim, Jian, and Dohyun from elementary school and Wonwoo and Sian from high school, I hope you’re all doing well. It’s your teacher, Min. Everyone has worked really hard practicing. You might be a little nervous standing on stage, but when I think of the days we played instruments together, I have no worries. I haven’t been able to meet Sueun and Junseok in person yet, but I heard they practiced really hard."