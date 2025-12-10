He also said that he had 'no doubts' that they will all sing well
BTS fans, breathe easy—Suga is still there, even if a tad silent. While quietly preparing the band’s next album, the rapper-producer has been making a huge impact behind the scenes. He shared a heartfelt video message for the children performing at the Shining MINDs concert, part of his music program for autistic kids at Severance Hospital—a cause he’s supported with a 5 billion KRW (~$3.64 million) donation. The hospital even established the Min Yoongi Treatment Center to honor his efforts.
Though he couldn’t attend the concert in person at Yonsei University, Suga cheered on the young performers in his full message:
"Hello everyone. I’m BTS’ Suga. I have some happy and proud news to share with you that my Mind Band friends, with whom I have shared music, will be performing on stage. First, I have something to say to our band members. Gunwoo, Yerim, Jian, and Dohyun from elementary school and Wonwoo and Sian from high school, I hope you’re all doing well. It’s your teacher, Min. Everyone has worked really hard practicing. You might be a little nervous standing on stage, but when I think of the days we played instruments together, I have no worries. I haven’t been able to meet Sueun and Junseok in person yet, but I heard they practiced really hard."
He said that it made him really excited to see the 'Mind Band' enjoying themselves to the fullest on stage. "I always hope that you will continue to pursue wonderful dreams through music in the future. And for this concert, a supporting band I was with also participated: Session guitarist Shinwon, drummer Jinwon, bassist Hyunwoo, and keyboardist Chanyeon." He also thanked everyone involved.
Suga concluded, "I hope that today’s performance will be the beginning of a journey for Mind Band and all of you to share your hearts through music and the first page that will inspire you with warmth and courage for all the journeys to come. Thank you for joining us on this meaningful journey today. Mind Band, fighting!"
In 2025, Suga returned from military service. Unlike the other BTS members, he hasn't gone live solo yet, though ARMY has seen him in other Weverse lives. The rapper-producer has been keeping a low profile since 2024, following the DUI incident, when false information about him circulated. Suga sent several messages on Weverse apologizing to fans, saying he “would be more careful” in the future, with many pleading that he shouldn’t apologise anymore
. Despite the challenges, his recent messages of hope and support show that even in quiet moments, Suga’s influence and care for fans remain unwavering.
