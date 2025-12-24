Get ready to sing along and travel back in time as Air Supply celebrates 50 years of soft-rock magic with a live concert in Dubai. The legendary duo—Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock—are bringing their anniversary tour to the stage with all the songs that made hearts melt across generations. Expect iconic hits like Lost in Love, All Out of Love and Making Love Out of Nothing at All, delivered with the same soaring harmonies and emotional pull that turned Air Supply into global superstars. It’s a night tailor-made for nostalgia, romance and timeless melodies you still know by heart.