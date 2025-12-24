Def Leppard to Air Supply, there's a concert for all personalities
Have your tears been used up on Another Love, Another Love? Well, Tom Odell is here to make them worth it—and he’s just the start. Dubai’s 2026 concert calendar is stacked with unforgettable nights, from heart-wrenching ballads to arena-rock anthems, desi beats, and global pop sensations. So, if you're ready to dance, or belt out every lyric, there’s a show calling your name. From iconic legends to rising stars, these eight concerts promise emotion, energy, and moments you’ll be talking about all year. Don’t wait—tickets are going fast, and Dubai’s stages are ready to shine.
Get ready to sing along and travel back in time as Air Supply celebrates 50 years of soft-rock magic with a live concert in Dubai. The legendary duo—Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock—are bringing their anniversary tour to the stage with all the songs that made hearts melt across generations. Expect iconic hits like Lost in Love, All Out of Love and Making Love Out of Nothing at All, delivered with the same soaring harmonies and emotional pull that turned Air Supply into global superstars. It’s a night tailor-made for nostalgia, romance and timeless melodies you still know by heart.
When: 30 January 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Brace yourselves, Dubai—Def Leppard is coming in loud, proud and ready to rock. The legendary UK band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees will storm Coca-Cola Arena as part of their global tour, promising a full-throttle night of arena-rock glory. With over 110 million records sold and two rare U.S. Diamond Awards, Def Leppard helped define the sound of the ’80s—and they’re not done yet. Expect timeless anthems like Pour Some Sugar on Me, Rock of Ages and Hysteria, delivered with the band’s signature larger-than-life energy and polished stage spectacle. This is rock nostalgia turned all the way up.
When: August 2, 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Turn the volume all the way up, Dubai—Yo Yo Honey Singh is back and louder than ever. The undisputed hitmaker behind some of desi music’s biggest party anthems is bringing his My Story World Tour to the stage for a night that promises pure, pulse-racing energy. Expect the crowd to erupt as Honey Singh drops chart-toppers like Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance and his latest hits, blending Punjabi swagger, hip-hop beats and Bollywood flair into one massive arena takeover.
When: Friday, 6 February 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Anirudh Ravichander is bringing his signature sound back to the city for a live show that promises nonstop energy. The hitmaker whose music has soundtracked an entire generation will take over Coca-Cola Arena, delivering the anthems fans know by heart across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. From chart-topping bangers to crowd-shaking singalongs, expect a high-voltage night powered by Anirudh’s unmistakable stage presence and pulse-racing compositions. Now that's a shared celebration, with thousands of voices coming together for one unforgettable night of music and fandom.
When: 11 January 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Ah, an evening that hurts so good—Tom Odell is bringing his A Wonderful Life Tour to the city for a night of raw emotion and unforgettable melodies. The BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter, whose breakout hit Another Love became a global anthem, is known for performances that are intimate, honest and quietly powerful. With billions of streams and a catalogue built on piano-driven storytelling, Odell’s music captures love, loss and hope in equal measure. Expect a beautifully balanced set of fan favourites and new songs, delivered with the vulnerability and intensity that have made him one of modern music’s most compelling voices.
When: Saturday, 24 January 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Josh Groban will dial up the charm in the city with his GEMS World Tour. The globally adored singer-songwriter and all-around musical powerhouse will take over Coca-Cola Arena for a night packed with soaring vocals, goosebump-worthy ballads and effortless stage charisma. With more than 35 million albums sold and a career that spans music, theatre and film, Groban knows exactly how to turn a concert into a full-blown emotional experience (in the best way).
When: 27 March 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Miami Band and Ayed will take over Coca-Cola Arena for a night that promises rhythm, emotion, and well...just be unforgettable. Since 1991, Miami Band has been a Gulf music stronghold delivering high-energy hits like Bastans, Ya Omre Ana and Ya Helwakom that have united generations. Joining them, Ayed Yousef brings his soulful voice and modern twist on Arabic classics with tracks like Halefeen, Saddiqeeni, and Jalsat Ibn El Awadem. Together, they’ll create a live experience where tradition meets contemporary energy—perfect for fans old and new.
When: 3 January 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Train is bringing two decades of rock magic to the stage with their live show at Coca-Cola Arena. The GRAMMY-winning band will light up the night with fan favourites like Hey, Soul Sister, Drops of Jupiter, and Drive By, celebrating more than 20 years of iconic music. With over 10 million albums sold and 30 million tracks worldwide, Train has earned their spot as one of modern rock’s most enduring acts. Expect sing-alongs, nostalgia, and infectious energy as this San Francisco powerhouse delivers a night of timeless hits.
When: Thursday, 12 February 2026
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
