How to meet Richard Marx in the UAE this October: Tickets, dates, info and all you need to know

The Grammy winner brings four decades of hits to Coca-Cola Arena
Dubai: One of the most beloved singer-songwriters of the past four decades is finally making his Middle East debut in Dubai.
Grammy Award-winning artist Richard Marx will perform live at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday October 3, 2026, marking his first ever concert in the Middle East.
The all-seated, intimate show promises an evening of his greatest hits spanning four remarkable decades in music, from the songs that defined a generation to the fan favourites that continue to resonate with audiences around the world today.
Marx has sold over 45 million albums, accumulated one billion streams and written fourteen number one singles. He holds the distinction of being the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. Alongside Michael Jackson, he is also one of only two artists ever to write a number one song in four different decades.
If you grew up with a radio in the 1980s or 1990s, Richard Marx was almost certainly part of the soundtrack. His timeless classics include Right Here Waiting, Hazard, Hold On to the Nights and Satisfied, songs that have become deeply woven into the fabric of popular music.
Beyond his own performing career, Marx has written and produced career-defining tracks for some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Grammy-winning Dance with My Father for Luther Vandross, as well as songs for Keith Urban, Barbra Streisand, Kenny Rogers and NSYNC.
The concert at Coca-Cola Arena will be an all-seated affair, creating an intimate and theatrical atmosphere that suits Marx's style of music perfectly.
Marx himself is clearly excited about the occasion. "I couldn't be more excited and looking forward to playing in Dubai for the very first time," he said. "The band and I will make sure it's a night to remember."
Thomas Ovesen, CEO of All Things Live Middle East, added: "Richard Marx is a true icon whose music has soundtracked generations of lives around the world. We're honoured to bring him to Dubai for the very first time and give fans across the UAE the opportunity to experience an evening of his greatest hits."
Marx arrives in Dubai fresh from an exciting new chapter in his career. His latest album After Hours blends classic Great American Songbook standards with brand new original songs written in the same timeless spirit. The record features collaborations with Rod Stewart on Young at Heart, saxophone legend Kenny G on Big Band Boogie and acclaimed trumpeter Chris Botti on the jazz-infused ballad All I Ever Needed. It is a sophisticated and deeply musical collection that showcases an artist still very much at the top of his game.
Earlier in 2025, Marx also completed a sold-out five-night residency at New York's legendary Café Carlyle, with surprise guests including Hugh Jackman and Rita Wilson. He also joined The Voice Australia as a coach, introducing his music to an entirely new generation of fans.
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday February 17 at 8am, and there is a special Season of Love offer available for the first 24 hours only. The first 14 tickets in each category are available at 50 per cent off, subject to a minimum purchase of two tickets.
Standard ticket prices across the five categories are as follows:
Diamond at Dh625
Platinum at Dh525
Gold at Dh425
Silver at Dh325
Bronze at Dh225.
For the most dedicated fans, a very limited number of exclusive Meet and Greet passes are available at Dh695 each, but only when purchased alongside a valid show ticket. Just 50 of these experiences are on offer, making them incredibly rare. Each pass includes a one-on-one photo opportunity with Marx taken by a professional photographer, a personal autograph from the man himself and a limited-edition laminate pass with lanyard.
Given how rarely an artist of Marx's stature performs in this part of the world, this is genuinely one of those concerts worth putting in the diary immediately.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.