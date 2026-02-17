How to meet Richard Marx in the UAE this October: Tickets, dates, info and all you need to know

Marx arrives in Dubai fresh from an exciting new chapter in his career. His latest album After Hours blends classic Great American Songbook standards with brand new original songs written in the same timeless spirit. The record features collaborations with Rod Stewart on Young at Heart, saxophone legend Kenny G on Big Band Boogie and acclaimed trumpeter Chris Botti on the jazz-infused ballad All I Ever Needed. It is a sophisticated and deeply musical collection that showcases an artist still very much at the top of his game.