Bruno Mars continues to prove why he’s one of the most enduring pop stars of our time
Dubai: Bruno Mars has officially become the first artist in Spotify history to have five songs each surpass three billion streams. The five tracks to hit the mark are
Die with a smile
That’s what I like
Just the way you are
Locked out of heaven
When I was your man.
Since debuting as a solo artist with 2010’s 'Just the way you are' and more recently seeing 'Die with a smile' soar in popularity, climbing Spotify’s most-streamed charts. Together, the songs that have surpassed 3 billion streams span over a decade and showcases the evolving phases of his career.
Bruno Mars’ streaming success isn’t just limited to Spotify, he has a strong reach on YouTube too, with several of his music videos amassing views in the billions and showing how widely his songs are watched around the world. For instance, his collaboration with Mark Ronson 'Uptown Funk' has more than 5.7 billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most viewed official music videos ever.
Beyond that hit, many of Bruno’s solo songs have also crossed major viewing milestones. 'The lazy song' has topped 3.1 billion views, and several of his other big singles, including '24K Magic', 'Grenade' and 'Locked out of heaven' have each passed 1 billion views on their official videos.
Reaching one billion streams on Spotify is already considered a major achievement. Crossing three billion is far less common. Doing it five times? He just made history.
It also says a lot about longevity. These aren’t just viral hits that spiked and disappeared. They’ve lived on playlists, at weddings, on radio, in break-up phases, at parties basically soundtracking people’s lives for years.
Spotify numbers can sometimes feel abstract, but three billion streams mean the world keeps pressing play. Over and over again.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji