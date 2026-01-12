Bruno's back: First solo album in a decade, global stadium tour announced for 2026
Dubai: After nearly a decade away from solo releases, Bruno Mars is stepping back into the spotlight with a stadium-sized comeback.
The pop hitmaker has unveiled his brand-new single, I Just Might, marking his first solo release in nearly a decade and setting the tone for what’s shaping up to be a major comeback year. The track arrives ahead of his long-awaited fourth studio album, The Romantic, which is set for release on February 27.
Known for crafting glossy, soul-infused pop anthems that dominate charts and dance floors alike, Mars hasn’t exactly been quiet since his last solo album, 2016’s 24K Magic.
The iconic singer has remained a constant presence in pop culture, from the retro-funk success of Silk Sonic with Anderson .Paak to high-profile collaborations with Lady Gaga and ROSÉ. In 2022 alone, Silk Sonic’s Leave the Door Open earned four Grammy Awards, while his recent collaboration APT with ROSÉ has become one of the most globally streamed songs of 2025.
Still, The Romantic marks a significant moment: Mars’ first solo album in ten years. The project follows the multi-platinum success of 24K Magic, which scooped up seven Grammys and cemented Mars’ reputation as one of pop’s most reliable hitmakers.
To celebrate the new era, Mars has also announced The Romantic Tour, his first headline tour in almost a decade and his first ever global stadium run. Kicking off on April 10 in Las Vegas, the Live Nation-promoted tour will travel across North America before heading to Europe, including major stops in Paris and London. Mars is set to play two shows at Wembley Stadium on July 18 and 19, currently his only confirmed UK dates.
Joining him on all dates is Anderson .Paak, performing as his DJ alter ego DJ Pee .Wee, with Victoria Monét, RAYE and Leon Thomas supporting at select shows. The artist presale begins January 14, with general ticket sales opening January 15.
Article was contributed by Saarangi Aji
