Harry Styles' new album drops in March

Titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally, already has merch you can pre-order

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Harry Styles.
Fan girl moment...it's happening guys… Harry Styles will soon be back on your streaming device with a brand new album. Titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally, Styles is dropping his fourth solo album on March 6.

Guardian.com reports that the album has been produced by British songwriter and producer Kid Harpoon, who has been with the singer on his solo journey since the beginning.

As for the album’s artwork – you’ll see him wearing sunglasses underneath a night sky that also has a hanging disco ball… and he's got a bit of a mustache?

We don’t have a track list yet or any bytes of song. But there are plenty of things to pre-order along with the record, including vinyl, cassettes, and T-shirts on his website.

It’s been four long years since Style’s dropped an album; the last one was House, which was certified triple platinum in the UK and won him album of the year and two other prizes at the 2023 Grammy awards.

This is Styles’ first record after the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in 2024.

The boy band members first met on The X Factor and toured and created music as a group between 2010 and 2016.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

