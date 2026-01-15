Harry Styles' new album drops in March

Titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally, already has merch you can pre-order
Fan girl moment...it's happening guys… Harry Styles will soon be back on your streaming device with a brand new album. Titled Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally, Styles is dropping his fourth solo album on March 6.
Guardian.com reports that the album has been produced by British songwriter and producer Kid Harpoon, who has been with the singer on his solo journey since the beginning.
As for the album’s artwork – you’ll see him wearing sunglasses underneath a night sky that also has a hanging disco ball… and he's got a bit of a mustache?
We don’t have a track list yet or any bytes of song. But there are plenty of things to pre-order along with the record, including vinyl, cassettes, and T-shirts on his website.
It’s been four long years since Style’s dropped an album; the last one was House, which was certified triple platinum in the UK and won him album of the year and two other prizes at the 2023 Grammy awards.
This is Styles’ first record after the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in 2024.
The boy band members first met on The X Factor and toured and created music as a group between 2010 and 2016.
