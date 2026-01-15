GOLD/FOREX
Harry Styles teases comeback and world tour — could UAE be next stop?

Fans are piecing together the clues for Styles's next album

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Over the past week, mysterious posters and digital billboards carrying the phrase 'We Belong Together' have appeared in cities around the world.
Twitter.com/Harry_Styles

Watermelon sugar...hi indeed! (As a fan notably wrote on Twitter).

2026 might just be the year for Harry Styles. After several years away from the music spotlight, the singer has ignited fresh excitement among fans with a flurry of cryptic teasers that suggest new music, and maybe even a world tour, could be on the horizon.

Over the past week, mysterious posters and digital billboards carrying the phrase 'We Belong Together' have appeared in cities around the world including New York, Berlin, Manchester, Palermo and São Paulo, sparking speculation about a comeback.

Coinciding with these billboards is a newly launched site, webelongtogether.co, featuring looping concert crowd footage and a prompt for fans to join a WhatsApp group called “HSHQ” (Harry Styles Headquarters). The site also carries a Sony Music Entertainment copyright, hinting at an official campaign rather than fan‑made content.

‘Forever, forever’ and fan frenzy

The buzz really took off after Styles quietly shared a nearly nine‑minute YouTube video titled Forever, Forever on December  27, 2025. The clip, described as featuring footage from his final Love On Tour show — ends with the words “We Belong Together”, the same phrase now appearing on posters worldwide and tied to the new website.

Fans who signed up through the site report receiving brief voice notes or snippets of what sounds like new music, again with the “We belong together” phrase appearing, intensifying speculation that a fourth studio album might finally be in the works.

Despite all this activity, there’s no official confirmation yet from Harry Styles or his team about a new album, single or tour. Some reports have linked the buzz to possible extended runs at venues like Madison Square Garden in 2026, but those details remain unverified and speculative.

The UAE angle: A fan destination?

So what about the UAE? While Styles hasn’t confirmed any Middle East or UAE dates, there’s clear reason for fans in the region to be hopeful. Back in 2015, One Direction sold out a massive stadium show in Dubai, showing there’s a strong fan base eager for pop‑centric live performances.

Although nothing is scheduled yet, if Harry does launch a full world tour to support whatever project “We Belong Together” turns out to be, the UAE could be a natural stop.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
