RTA to distribute 8,000 meals and 500 nol cards this Ramadan
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a wide-ranging series of community initiatives to honour the Holy Month of Ramadan, united under the theme 'Family is where we belong.' The programme is designed to nurture social solidarity, celebrate the spirit of generosity, and spread happiness across a broad spectrum of the community from underprivileged families and orphans to metro commuters, taxi drivers, delivery riders, and bus operators throughout the emirate.
The RTA is carrying out these efforts hand-in-hand with a number of government and private sector partners, including Keolis MHI, DAMAC Properties, Noon, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Ahliah Charity Schools, and Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring. Together, these collaborations reflect a shared commitment to community cooperation and meaningful humanitarian action. RTA employees and volunteers will be actively involved in delivering initiatives on the ground, reinforcing the authority's culture of volunteerism and social responsibility.
Among the flagship programmes is Meals on Wheels, through which RTA will prepare and distribute 8,000 meals to workers at its headquarters and at Quranic Park, with employees and community volunteers taking part in the preparation and delivery process.
Complementing this is the Iftar Meal Distribution at Metro Stations initiative, run in partnership with Keolis MHI, DAMAC Properties, and Noon. Beyond simply providing food, the initiative weaves in awareness messaging as meals are handed out to heavy vehicle operators, bus and taxi drivers, and workers across the city.
Timed to coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Ramadan Rations initiative will see 500 nol cards distributed to eligible families in need. Some cards will be delivered directly to beneficiaries at their homes by RTA, while the remainder will reach families through a cooperative society working alongside Beit Al Khair Society offering both practical and moral support during the holy month.
To amplify the festive spirit across the city, RTA will display the Ramadan in Dubai logo on Variable Message Signs (VMS) as part of its contribution to the Season of Wulfa celebrations. Adding a touch of tradition and colour, the authority will also organise a decorated abra parade, creating a joyful atmosphere that resonates across different parts of the emirate.
RTA is launching a dedicated appreciation campaign Thank You, RTA Heroes across its official social media channels. Members of the public are invited to share heartfelt messages for the frontline workers and customer service teams who keep the city running: bus drivers, delivery riders, metro staff, and marine transport personnel alike. The most compelling submissions will be rewarded with nol cards and shopping vouchers.
As Ramadan draws to a close, RTA's Eid Joy initiative, delivered in partnership with Dar Al Hay Gents Tailoring and Al Ahliah Charity Schools, will ensure that students have what they need to celebrate Eid Al Fitr in full from essential clothing to Eidiya cash gifts, helping bring the excitement of the occasion to children who need it most.
Taken together, these initiatives paint a picture of an authority deeply invested in the wellbeing of its community translating the values of compassion, solidarity, and giving into real, tangible impact across Dubai.