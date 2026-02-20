Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out a wide-ranging series of community initiatives to honour the Holy Month of Ramadan, united under the theme 'Family is where we belong.' The programme is designed to nurture social solidarity, celebrate the spirit of generosity, and spread happiness across a broad spectrum of the community from underprivileged families and orphans to metro commuters, taxi drivers, delivery riders, and bus operators throughout the emirate.