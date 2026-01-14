The tour will kick off in April in Goyang. Other stops? Tokyo, Tampa, El Pasa, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas all through April and May. Then there's Busan for the anniversary, followed by Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, Paris, to name just a few as we head into July and August. And by the end of the year, they will be in Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Jakarta, and in 2027, there's Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Manila.