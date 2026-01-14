BTS is ready for their world tour, and fans are in a frenzy
There was a time, when seasoned ARMY’s would inhale sharply on seeing a Weverse announcement or post.
There was a particular photo attached to the announcement — the last photoshoot BTS did for their anthology album Proof. For those of us who lived through that time, seeing a “Hello, this is Big Hit” message alongside that photo used to bring a knot of worry. Between 2022 and 2023, it usually meant a military-related announcement. The members were coming to say goodbye.
But gradually, “Hello, this is Big Hit” stopped feeling so fearsome. It began revealing updates on the boys returning from military service — and finally, the world tour announcement arrived. After nearly six years, and with the COVID pandemic in the middle, BTS had only managed shows in LA and Vegas in 2022 before their hiatus.
Immediately, buzzing WhatsApp groups sprang into action. Fans scanned the tour cities at least five times. No India yet. There’s a promise of a Middle East stop in 2027. Does that mean Dubai, Riyadh? Either way, UAE ARMY are glued to Weverse. Many have already started planning for Bangkok, Singapore, and checking their piggy banks. They’re ready.
The tour will kick off in April in Goyang. Other stops? Tokyo, Tampa, El Pasa, Mexico City, Stanford, Las Vegas all through April and May. Then there's Busan for the anniversary, followed by Madrid, Brussels, London, Munich, Paris, to name just a few as we head into July and August. And by the end of the year, they will be in Kuala Lampur, Singapore, Jakarta, and in 2027, there's Melbourne, Sydney, Hong Kong and Manila.
UAE ARMY shared their excitement with us, and how they plan to get their tickets.
Lausanne Seyfferdt has been an ARMY since 2020, discovering BTS during lockdown after stumbling upon a dance video on YouTube.
“I decided to Google them, and the rest is history,” she says.
If BTS were to perform in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, the experience would be life-changing. “If I actually get a ticket, I’m looking forward to everything — the vibe, the outfits, the goodies, and of course, BTS themselves. Seeing them live would be a bucket-list moment and the best thing to ever happen to me.”
For many fans who haven’t attended an OT7 concert, the magic is already well imagined: thousands of ARMY Bombs lighting up stadiums in waves of purple and red, the chants echoing — Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi… — names every fan knows by heart, even when the members jokingly forget them themselves.
That shared language, those inside jokes, are part of the ARMY-BTS language.
Like many UAE fans, Seyfferdt is already planning contingencies.
“I’m looking at countries where I don’t need a visa, or just an e-visa — assuming I can even get a ticket,” she admits. “The ticket craze honestly makes me hesitant, but it’s also a ‘if you don’t try, you’ll never know’ situation. It’s thrilling and stressful at the same time.”
That tension runs through the fandom.
Andrea D’Souza describes the announcement as overwhelming.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster since the Weverse post dropped. My heart skipped a beat while scanning the list. Seeing ‘Middle East 2027’ alone was enough to make it feel like it might burst.”
Like many others, she’s dreaming of standing in the purple ocean again — hearing the music live after years of waiting.
Excitement, however, comes with real anxiety.
Sharjah-based Mariam Hashmi worries about accessibility if BTS does perform in the UAE.
“I’m scared the tickets will sell out too fast, and UAE residents won’t even get a chance,” she says.
For younger fans especially, cost is another concern. The affordable tickets usually run out quickly, and people wrestle over the higher-priced tickets. Tickets priced above Dh999 could put the experience out of reach — though for now, pricing remains unknown.
For UAE ARMY, this tour isn’t just about dates and destinations. It’s about the end of a long waiting period marked by uncertainty, enlistment, and quiet hope.
The Boraland is brimming with hope again.
