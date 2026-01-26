82-year-old cancer survivor secures BTS tickets: 'I'm going to stay alive to see my boys'

The global K-pop sensation announced their 'Arirang' world tour, and tickets went live to millions of eager fans. The rush was intense. Some fans found themselves at position 120,000 in the virtual waiting queue.

Dubai: Getting concert tickets has become a war zone for fans. The struggle intensifies when your favourite artist announces a world tour. For BTS fans, that battle reached new heights last week.

The devoted grandmother is a proud member of ARMY, the name for BTS's dedicated fanbase. She credits her love for the group, whom she affectionately calls "the tannies," as a vital source of strength during her health battles.

An 82-year-old breast cancer survivor managed to secure a ticket to the upcoming BTS concert. Her reaction video has gone viral, spreading warmth and joy across social media.

Her words highlight the profound emotional connection BTS creates with fans across all generations. Music has become more than entertainment for her. It's a reason to keep fighting.

In her emotional reaction video, the resilient woman shared a moving message of perseverance. "I'm gonna stay alive to see my boys," she declared with determination and joy.

BTS's 'Arirang' tour will feature performances across multiple countries, and Middle East was also teased in the announcement.

This 82-year-old cancer survivor embodies the spirit of never giving up. She fought cancer. She fought the ticket queue. And she won both battles.

Comments range from "This is the wholesome content we need" to "BTS brings generations together." Many expressed hope that she'll have the time of her life at the concert.

Social media has erupted with supportive messages for the grandmother. Fans worldwide are celebrating her victory and sending well wishes.

That's what makes this woman's success so special. Against all odds, she won her battle for a ticket. Her perseverance paid off in the most beautiful way.

Concert ticket sales have become increasingly competitive. Bots, scalpers and overwhelming demand make it nearly impossible for genuine fans to secure seats. Many devoted followers miss out despite waiting hours online.

Now she'll get to see them live, fulfilling a dream that kept her going through difficult times.

The group's messages of self-love, resilience and hope resonate deeply with people facing their own struggles. For this cancer survivor, their music provided comfort during chemotherapy. Their performances gave her something to look forward to.

Areeba Hashmi Special to Gulf News

I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.