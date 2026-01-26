GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

82-year-old cancer survivor secures BTS tickets: 'I'm going to stay alive to see my boys'

Her viral reaction showed how BTS is inspiring hope across generations

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An 82-year-old breast cancer survivor managed to secure a ticket to the upcoming BTS concert.
An 82-year-old breast cancer survivor managed to secure a ticket to the upcoming BTS concert.
TikTok/ kyleerader

Dubai: Getting concert tickets has become a war zone for fans. The struggle intensifies when your favourite artist announces a world tour. For BTS fans, that battle reached new heights last week.

The global K-pop sensation announced their 'Arirang' world tour, and tickets went live to millions of eager fans. The rush was intense. Some fans found themselves at position 120,000 in the virtual waiting queue.

But one fan's victory story has captured hearts across the internet.

An 82-year-old ARMY

An 82-year-old breast cancer survivor managed to secure a ticket to the upcoming BTS concert. Her reaction video has gone viral, spreading warmth and joy across social media.

The devoted grandmother is a proud member of ARMY, the name for BTS's dedicated fanbase. She credits her love for the group, whom she affectionately calls "the tannies," as a vital source of strength during her health battles.

'I'm gonna stay alive to see my boys'

In her emotional reaction video, the resilient woman shared a moving message of perseverance. "I'm gonna stay alive to see my boys," she declared with determination and joy.

Her words highlight the profound emotional connection BTS creates with fans across all generations. Music has become more than entertainment for her. It's a reason to keep fighting.

The group's messages of self-love, resilience and hope resonate deeply with people facing their own struggles. For this cancer survivor, their music provided comfort during chemotherapy. Their performances gave her something to look forward to.

Now she'll get to see them live, fulfilling a dream that kept her going through difficult times.

Concert ticket sales have become increasingly competitive. Bots, scalpers and overwhelming demand make it nearly impossible for genuine fans to secure seats. Many devoted followers miss out despite waiting hours online.

That's what makes this woman's success so special. Against all odds, she won her battle for a ticket. Her perseverance paid off in the most beautiful way.

The internet reacts

Social media has erupted with supportive messages for the grandmother. Fans worldwide are celebrating her victory and sending well wishes.

Comments range from "This is the wholesome content we need" to "BTS brings generations together." Many expressed hope that she'll have the time of her life at the concert.

This 82-year-old cancer survivor embodies the spirit of never giving up. She fought cancer. She fought the ticket queue. And she won both battles.

BTS's 'Arirang' tour will feature performances across multiple countries, and Middle East was also teased in the announcement.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

File photo of BTS. What BTS touring the Middle East could mean for hotels, airlines and retail.

What a BTS tour could mean for the Middle East economy

3m read
Over the past week, mysterious posters and digital billboards carrying the phrase 'We Belong Together' have appeared in cities around the world.

Harry Styles hints at tour —will UAE fans see him live?

2m read
BTS: RM, JIN, V, J-HOPE, JUNGKOOK, Suga and Jimin reunited in June, 2025.

BTS world tour: How much will UAE tickets cost?

3m read
BTS is back to touring after three years, and ARMY just cannot wait.

UAE fans brace for BTS' world tour, tickets and travel

4m read