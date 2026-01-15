Their recent world tour announcement reignited the global fandom, sending ARMY into a frenzy of ticket planning and evaluating budgets. For context, their last concerts were in 2022, in LA, Las Vegas, and finally Busan, before the members began their military service. That same year, they released Proof, an anthology album reflecting on their first nine years together. It was the year of joy and it was the year of heartbreak. The boys were going on hiatus and military service.