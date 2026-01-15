GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

How BTS ignited Arirang 10 years ago—now it’s their comeback anthem of heart and heritage

BTS’s new album, Arirang, drops on March 20

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
BTS announced a world tour and album that will release in March.
BTS announced a world tour and album that will release in March.

BTS is returning, and the world has never felt so purple.

Their recent world tour announcement reignited the global fandom, sending ARMY into a frenzy of ticket planning and evaluating budgets. For context, their last concerts were in 2022, in LA, Las Vegas, and finally Busan, before the members began their military service. That same year, they released Proof, an anthology album reflecting on their first nine years together. It was the year of joy and it was the year of heartbreak. The boys were going on hiatus and military service.

But it’s 2026, and BTS is back. They may be different from what we once knew, yet in many ways, they’re still the same, and displaying their roots, with pride.

Now, fans have another reason to celebrate: BTS’s new album, Arirang, drops on March 20. But what exactly is Arirang? In Korea, the word is everywhere—from conversation to music and festivals—but its meaning, is hard to translate.

Arirang: More than a song

At its heart, Arirang is Korea’s most beloved traditional folk song. Yet calling it 'just a song' isn't enough. Singing or hearing Arirang is said to touch the very soul of Korea, encapsulating Han. The collective spirit, sorrow, and resilience of the Korean people, as the blog South of Seoul explains.

Its origins are debated, though many trace it back centuries to Jeongseon, Gangwon-do. The song tells a timeless story of love, separation, and longing for reunion. Regional versions, like Jeongseon, Jindo, and Miryang Arirang, reflect local culture, while its haunting melody resonates universally.

BTS and the Arirang Medley

A decade ago, BTS paid tribute to this cultural gem with their Arirang Medley, first performed at KCON 2016 in Paris.

BTS joined artists like Block B, SHINee, FTISLAND, f(x), and I.O.I., performing the medley as the opening act. Their interpretation wove together several regional versions of Arirang, from Gyeonggi (Seoul) to Jeongseon, Jindo, and Miryang, concluding with original lyrics inspired by Gangwon Arirang, sung in dialect (satoori). Supported by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the medley highlighted Arirang’s status as a treasured UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

A studio recording of this medley was later included on a promotional CD titled Arirang, distributed for free at the National Museum of Korea on Hangeul Day, October 9, 2016. Track 3 featured BTS’s full rendition, cementing their role in sharing Korea’s cultural heritage with the world.

A cultural and personal symbol

The word Arirang is filled with emotion. Among many things, it means 'my beloved one'. It represents love, sorrow, and it also means national identity.

It couldn't be more apt.

After years of intense global scrutiny, military service, and a hiatus from performing, it’s a fitting title for BTS’s comeback. The album promises not only new music but a reflection on their journey—twelve years of breaking records, facing fame’s pressures, and carrying the weight of representing South Korea on the global stage.

Arirang is more than an album. It’s a bridge between tradition and modernity, between Korea and the world, and between BTS and their fans. And for ARMY, it’s a long-awaited return to the music and stories they have grown to love.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Harry Styles.

Harry Styles' new album drops in March

30m ago1m read
After a long hiatus, BTS confirms a March 20 album drop and a global tour schedule.

BTS names comeback album: Release and preorder details

57m ago2m read
Bruno Mars ends 10-year solo drought with new album

Bruno Mars ends 10-year solo drought with new album

2m read
BTS will release their fifth full-length studio album on March 20th, featuring 14 brand-new tracks and a world tour following after.

BTS confirm full-group comeback date with new album

4m read