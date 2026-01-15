BTS’s new album, Arirang, drops on March 20
BTS is returning, and the world has never felt so purple.
Their recent world tour announcement reignited the global fandom, sending ARMY into a frenzy of ticket planning and evaluating budgets. For context, their last concerts were in 2022, in LA, Las Vegas, and finally Busan, before the members began their military service. That same year, they released Proof, an anthology album reflecting on their first nine years together. It was the year of joy and it was the year of heartbreak. The boys were going on hiatus and military service.
But it’s 2026, and BTS is back. They may be different from what we once knew, yet in many ways, they’re still the same, and displaying their roots, with pride.
Now, fans have another reason to celebrate: BTS’s new album, Arirang, drops on March 20. But what exactly is Arirang? In Korea, the word is everywhere—from conversation to music and festivals—but its meaning, is hard to translate.
At its heart, Arirang is Korea’s most beloved traditional folk song. Yet calling it 'just a song' isn't enough. Singing or hearing Arirang is said to touch the very soul of Korea, encapsulating Han. The collective spirit, sorrow, and resilience of the Korean people, as the blog South of Seoul explains.
Its origins are debated, though many trace it back centuries to Jeongseon, Gangwon-do. The song tells a timeless story of love, separation, and longing for reunion. Regional versions, like Jeongseon, Jindo, and Miryang Arirang, reflect local culture, while its haunting melody resonates universally.
A decade ago, BTS paid tribute to this cultural gem with their Arirang Medley, first performed at KCON 2016 in Paris.
BTS joined artists like Block B, SHINee, FTISLAND, f(x), and I.O.I., performing the medley as the opening act. Their interpretation wove together several regional versions of Arirang, from Gyeonggi (Seoul) to Jeongseon, Jindo, and Miryang, concluding with original lyrics inspired by Gangwon Arirang, sung in dialect (satoori). Supported by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the medley highlighted Arirang’s status as a treasured UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.
A studio recording of this medley was later included on a promotional CD titled Arirang, distributed for free at the National Museum of Korea on Hangeul Day, October 9, 2016. Track 3 featured BTS’s full rendition, cementing their role in sharing Korea’s cultural heritage with the world.
The word Arirang is filled with emotion. Among many things, it means 'my beloved one'. It represents love, sorrow, and it also means national identity.
It couldn't be more apt.
After years of intense global scrutiny, military service, and a hiatus from performing, it’s a fitting title for BTS’s comeback. The album promises not only new music but a reflection on their journey—twelve years of breaking records, facing fame’s pressures, and carrying the weight of representing South Korea on the global stage.
Arirang is more than an album. It’s a bridge between tradition and modernity, between Korea and the world, and between BTS and their fans. And for ARMY, it’s a long-awaited return to the music and stories they have grown to love.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox