How Bad Bunny made history at this year's Grammys

A love letter to Puerto Rico earns Bad Bunny a groundbreaking Grammys win

Bad Bunny poses with the Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album, and Best Global Music Performance Awards during the 68th GRAMMY Awards
Dubai: Bad Bunny made Grammys history this year, becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year with a Spanish-language.

The Puerto Rican superstar entered the night as the second most-nominated artist, earning six nods and ultimately walking away with three major wins.

The awards included Album of the Year and Best Música Urbana Album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, along with Best Global Musical Performance for EoO.

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS: An album rooted in home

Translated as 'I should have taken more photos' the album is deeply reflective, both personal and political in its own way. Rather than chasing trends, Bad Bunny turns inward, creating a project that feels rooted to Puerto Rico in spirit, sound, and symbolism.

From the artwork to its genre-blending production, the album acts as a love letter to the island that shaped him.

Printed on the back cover is a simple dedication: 'This project is dedicated to Puerto Ricans all around the world' paired with the phrase 'From Puerto Rico to the world.' a statement about memory, migration, and belonging.

A Historic Grammys Moment

When Harry Styles announced Bad Bunny as the winner of Album of the Year, the camera caught him visibly overwhelmed, eyes welling up as the audience rose in a standing ovation.

Delivering his speech entirely in Spanish, he thanked the Recording Academy, his collaborators, and the supporters who have followed his journey from the very beginning.

He closed by thanking his mother for giving birth to him in Puerto Rico and dedicating the award to those who were forced to leave their homelands in pursuit of a better future, to those who have experienced loss and continued moving forward regardless.

He also paid tribute to Latino artists who paved the way before him, many of whom, he noted, deserved to stand on that stage long before this moment.

Later in the night, while accepting Best Música Urbana Album, Bad Bunny made a pointed political statement, calling out ICE and addressing harmful stereotypes.

'We are not savages. We are not animals. We are not aliens. We are human and we are American' he said, earning another standing ovation.

He ended with a reminder that love, not hatred, is the only force capable of real change.

The look for the night

On the red carpet, Bad Bunny wore a custom black-and-white velvet Schiaparelli tuxedo that balanced classic tailoring with subversive detail.

From the front, the suit appeared traditional, but the back revealed corset-style lacing threaded with leather cords and accented by gold details.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

