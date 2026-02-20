The Puerto Rican star leads a historical epic with a seriously stacked cast
Dubai: Right off the bat of his epic Super Bowl halftime show watched by 128 million people, Bad Bunny has just announced his first leading film role in the movie called Porto Rico. And it's not a sequel or a franchise cameo.
It's a historical epic about Puerto Rico, directed by a fellow Puerto Rican rapper, with a cast that reads like someone's dream dinner party guest list.
The film is called Porto Rico, and it marks the feature directorial debut of René "Residente" Pérez Joglar, the 34-time Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning rapper.
The screenplay, co-written by Residente and Oscar-winning writer Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), is based on the life of José Maldonado Román, a Puerto Rican revolutionary known as Águila Blanca, or White Eagle. Set on the island in the late 19th century, the story follows Maldonado Román as he fights against colonialism by leading a gang of ex-convicts in an effort to vindicate Puerto Rico as it sought its identity as a country.
The official announcement by Deadline describes it as blending "historical scope with a visceral, lyrical approach and a gripping narrative inspired by true events."
For Residente, this is deeply personal. "I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico's true history has always been surrounded by controversy," he said in an interview to Deadline. "This film is a reaffirmation of who we are, told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves."
Although Residente and Bad Bunny are from different generations, they share a profound love of Puerto Rico and a willingness to use their platforms to protect and celebrate it. The timing of this announcement, coming just weeks after Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance which was itself a love letter to the island, feels deliberate and powerful.
Bad Bunny will be leading the film, marking his first proper starring role. He's acted before in projects like Bullet Train, Caught Stealing and My Spy, but this is a significant step up in terms of both scale and responsibility.
Joining him are Viggo Mortensen, Edward Norton and Javier Bardem. That Edward Norton from American History X. That Javier Bardem from No Country for Old Men.
According to reports, Bardem, who is Spanish, and American actors Norton and Mortensen are playing roles connected to their respective countries of origin, which makes sense given the film's historical context. Puerto Rico was originally colonised by Spain in 1493 before becoming a U.S. territory in 1898. The anglicised name "Porto Rico" was used under U.S. rule from 1900 to 1932, which is why the film carries that spelling.
Both Norton and Mortensen are fluent in Spanish, with Mortensen having spent many years living in Argentina, so they're well-equipped to handle a bilingual production.
Norton, who is also producing the film through his production company Class 5 Films, clearly believes in what Residente is building here.
"This film sits in a tradition of films we deeply love, from The Godfather to Gangs of New York, that both thrill us with visceral drama and iconic characters whilst also forcing us to face up to the shadow story under the American narrative of idealism," Norton said to Deadline. "Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they're going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico's roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that's been waiting for it."
There's something genuinely exciting about watching Bad Bunny transition from music to film in a way that feels thoughtful rather than opportunistic. He's leading a historical epic about his homeland, directed by a fellow Puerto Rican artist, surrounded by respected actors.
If the film lives up to the hype, Porto Rico could be a genuinely significant moment not just for Bad Bunny's career but for Latin representation in Hollywood more broadly.
No release date has been announced yet for the movie, however, some reports suggest the movie has been in development since 2023, so we can expect news about the release soon.
