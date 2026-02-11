Bad Bunny sneakers worth Dh659 sold out in UAE after Super Bowl triumph

Worn in his Super Bowl stage UAE shoppers snap up all of Bad Bunny's BadBo1.0 from shelves
Dubai: The Bad Bunny sneakers BadBo1.0 has officially sold out in the UAE. The sneakers originally retailed for Dh659, but according to Adidas UAE'S official Instagram, the latest release is now completely gone.
The BadBo1.0 is a big moment for Bad Bunny. It dropped shortly after his historic 2026 Grammy sweep, where he took home three awards including Album of the year, making him the first Spanish-language artist to win in that category.
The first version to release was a brown colourway limited to just 1994 pairs, a nod to his birthyear. That drop sold out almost instantly following his Grammy win and later appeared on resale sites for more than $1000, according to Billboard. The shoe featured a white base with brown suede overlays and a mix of leather.
Days later, Bad Bunny was seen wearing a black and cream version known as 'Rise' during a Super Bowl press event as reported by Sneakerfortess and fans had already spotted that pair in his 'BOKeTE' music video.
The most recent release was the shoes in an all-white colourway. This pair marked the first global launch of the BadBo line.
Adidas described the shoes as a blank canvas or a fresh start, 'for those ready to define themselves in their own terms'. Bad Bunny wore and debuted the white pair during his Super Bowl halftime show performance.
The official Adidas website mentions that the shoes were designed hand in hand with Bad Bunny himself. However, to much of our disappointment the drop is now sold out, with no updates yet about a potential restock.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji