How to watch Super Bowl 2026 in the UAE

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. American football fans in the UAE will have to navigate a 12-hour time difference to watch the big game ⁠–⁠ and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, it's still possible to catch all the action and music in the United Arab Emirates, if you set your alarm.