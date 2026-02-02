GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

How to watch Super Bowl 2026 in the UAE

See the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks, and the halftime show

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Seattle Seahawks versus the San Francisco 49ers during a game at Levi's Stadium on January 3, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. File photo.
The Seattle Seahawks versus the San Francisco 49ers during a game at Levi's Stadium on January 3, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. File photo.
AFP-LACHLAN CUNNINGHAM

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. American football fans in the UAE will have to navigate a 12-hour time difference to watch the big game ⁠–⁠ and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, it's still possible to catch all the action and music in the United Arab Emirates, if you set your alarm.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UAE

According to NFL.com, you'll also be able to watch on beIN MENA.

International viewers should be able to watch via NFL+. Download the app and sign up.

Additionally, DAZN offers worldwide viewing (except for those in the US and China). It promises to be the only place for the US broadcast and iconic US Super Bowl ads. You can get the standard experience from Dh3.99, or upgrade to the ultimate streaming experience for Dh19.99.

The latter offers streaming on five devices in two locations and updates, whereas the base offers streaming on two devices in one location.

Super Bowl 2026 times in the UAE

The UAE is 12 hours ahead of California. Here are the key times to know:

Kickoff: Sunday, February 8 at 6:30pm ET, or Monday, February 9 at 3:30am GST

Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance: Sunday, February 8 at 8pm to 8:30pm ET, or Monday, February 9 at 5am to 5:30am GST time

(The exact time of the halftime show depends on the match.)

Super Bowl matches last around three to four hours. A game is around three hours, but if there is overtime, the length increases.

Related Topics:
footballAmerican football

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Green Day at a concert in Central Park in New York on July 26, 2024.

Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 2026

2m read
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, right, appears with singer Taylor Swift after the Chiefs victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 26, 2025.

Is Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce soon?

4m read
The ultimate luxury Christmas Market trail this season

The ultimate luxury Christmas Market trail this season

5m read
Track Santa live as he makes his way around the world on Christmas Eve

Santa tracker live 2025: When will he arrive in the UAE

3m read