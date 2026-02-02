How to watch Super Bowl 2026 in the UAE

See the New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks, and the halftime show
The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks will face off at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. American football fans in the UAE will have to navigate a 12-hour time difference to watch the big game – and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, it's still possible to catch all the action and music in the United Arab Emirates, if you set your alarm.
According to NFL.com, you'll also be able to watch on beIN MENA.
International viewers should be able to watch via NFL+. Download the app and sign up.
Additionally, DAZN offers worldwide viewing (except for those in the US and China). It promises to be the only place for the US broadcast and iconic US Super Bowl ads. You can get the standard experience from Dh3.99, or upgrade to the ultimate streaming experience for Dh19.99.
The latter offers streaming on five devices in two locations and updates, whereas the base offers streaming on two devices in one location.
The UAE is 12 hours ahead of California. Here are the key times to know:
Kickoff: Sunday, February 8 at 6:30pm ET, or Monday, February 9 at 3:30am GST
Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance: Sunday, February 8 at 8pm to 8:30pm ET, or Monday, February 9 at 5am to 5:30am GST time
(The exact time of the halftime show depends on the match.)
Super Bowl matches last around three to four hours. A game is around three hours, but if there is overtime, the length increases.
