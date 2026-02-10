GOLD/FOREX
Bad Bunny drops 51 million followers and wipes out Instagram after Super Bowl backlash from Trump

During his 13-minute Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny delivered a tribute to his roots

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It's the year of Bad Bunny.

After a stupendous Super Bowl performance that led to backlash online, he seems to have gone off Instagram. His profile has gone, and posts vanished. 51 million followers have been Dropped. The Puerto Rican superstar’s sudden digital disappearance comes in the wake of a storm sparked by his Super Bowl halftime show, which some viewers called groundbreaking and others, led by President Donald Trump, labeled “absolutely terrible.”

The Super Bowl Halftime

During his 13-minute Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny delivered a tribute to his roots, performing hits like Tití Me Preguntó, MONACO, and BAILE INoLVIDABLE. Speaking mostly in Spanish, the singer began with just a few words in English, before listing countries across the Americas, including the US and Canada. Behind him, a screen flashed the words: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” echoing his Grammy Awards speech earlier this year when he won Album of the Year.

Trump’s take

President Trump slammed the show as “an affront to the greatness of America” on Truth Social. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” he added, despite over 41 million Americans speaking Spanish according to official data. He doubled down, calling the show “absolutely terrible” and reiterating it insulted American greatness.

Instagram silence

Following the backlash online, Bad Bunny’s Instagram went dark. While it’s unclear if this was a reaction to trolling or a premeditated move, fans have speculated it could signal something big, like a surprise album launch—mirroring strategies other artists have used in the past.

The performance wasn’t just music and politics. Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga made cameos, with Gaga performing her hit Die With A Smile in a Puerto Rican style. Bad Bunny also handed a Grammy to a young boy on-screen, symbolically showing his younger self that a Grammy was possible.

