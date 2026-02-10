Bad Bunny drops 51 million followers and wipes out Instagram after Super Bowl backlash from Trump

During his 13-minute Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny delivered a tribute to his roots, performing hits like Tití Me Preguntó, MONACO, and BAILE INoLVIDABLE. Speaking mostly in Spanish, the singer began with just a few words in English, before listing countries across the Americas, including the US and Canada. Behind him, a screen flashed the words: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” echoing his Grammy Awards speech earlier this year when he won Album of the Year.