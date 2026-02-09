GOLD/FOREX
Ben Affleck fronts Dunkin’s retro sitcom-inspired Super Bowl ad — ’90s nostalgia with a side of donuts

Dunkin's Super Bowl ad is a love letter to 90s sitcom

Dubai: Some Super Bowl ads make you laugh and some make you nostalgic but Dunkins' latest commercial, somehow manages to do both at once.

The ad opens with a cheeky title card that reads "Before the move, a much better version of Good Will Hunting was made as a sitcom with a real genius in the lead....and some other actors"

From the get-go, it is clear that this wasn't going to be just any celebrity cameo commercial from the Super Bowl, it was a love letter to 90s television sitcom.

What follows us a stacked cast that feels almost unreal. Ben Affleck leads, alongside Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc of 'Friends', joined by Jasmine Guy, Alfonso Ribeiro and Jaleel White from 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'. The nostalgia doesn't stop there, Jason Alexander from 'Seinfeld' and Ted Danson from 'Cheers' also make an appearance, with an unexpected blink-and-you'll-miss it cameo from NFL star Tom Brady.

The ad is only a minute long and each actor leans into a sitcom persona they're known for, making the ad feel like multiple shows colliding into one universe.

This marks yet another collaboration between Affleck and Dunkin' continuing a partnership that has been a fan favorite since 2023. But this time, the brand decided to go bigger, weaving together iconic sitcom references, familiar 90s visuals and punchlines long time TV lovers missed.

The entire spot acted as a playful homage to the shows that defined an era. According to Variety, the campaign's throwback TV theme was intentional, celebrating Dunkin's first ever iced coffee commercial, which originally aired in 1995.

Variety also reported that the actors underwent subtle de-aging through production techniques to make the actors better fit the 90s look.

Fans were quick to crown the ad a standout. One user on X declared 'Dunkin Donuts commercial takes the cake'

While another wrote that the ad had been the best part of the Super Bowl.

By tapping into shared TV nostalgia, if the goal was to make people smile, laugh and immediately text someone about it, Dunkin's absolutely nailed it.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

