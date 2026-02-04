Super Bowl 2026: All the details

Bad Bunny has become one of the most streamed artists globally, winning multiple Grammy Awards and setting records with Spanish‑language music on the U.S. charts. His albums YHLQMDLG, Un Verano Sin Ti, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos have all been major commercial successes, with the latter earning a historic Album of the Year Grammy at the most recent ceremony, the first time that honor went to an all‑Spanish‑language album.