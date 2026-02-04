Super Bowl 2026: All the details

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Super Bowl weekend
The Super Bowl is back this weekend! Let’s take a look at all the important details as the New England Patriots take on Seattle Seahawks.
Super Bowl LX takes place on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. Kick-off is scheduled for approximately 3:30am (GST) on Monday, February 9.
According to NFL.com, you'll also be able to watch on beIN MENA. International viewers should be able to watch via NFL+. Download the app and sign up.
Additionally, DAZN offers worldwide viewing (except for those in the US and China). It promises to be the only place for the US broadcast and iconic US Super Bowl ads. You can get the standard experience from Dh3.99, or upgrade to the ultimate streaming experience for Dh19.99.
The New England Patriots are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season, marking seven seasons away from the NFL’s biggest stage. This appearance gives New England a chance to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers’ record for most Super Bowl victories with seven if they were to win.
After finishing with back‑to‑back 4‑13 records not long ago, the Patriots completed one of the most dramatic turnarounds in league history under first‑year head coach Mike Vrabel, improving to a 14‑3 regular‑season record in 2025 and capturing the AFC East title along the way.
Their road to Super Bowl LX included playoff victories over the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, followed by a hard‑fought 10‑7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, where defense and timely plays helped secure the win.
The Seattle Seahawks are back on the NFL’s biggest stage for the first time in 11 years, marking their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and a long‑awaited return since their last trip in the 2014 season.
After finishing the regular season with an impressive 16–3 record and securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed, Seattle rode a balanced mix of explosive offense and stifling defense to the title game.
Quarterback Sam Darnold, in his first season with the Seahawks, threw three touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game and rallied the team to a thrilling 31–27 win over the Los Angeles Rams, punching Seattle’s ticket to Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.
The half-time show will be headlined by Grammy‑winning Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, fans in the UAE can expect to watch this at 5am to 5:30am (GST).
Bad Bunny has become one of the most streamed artists globally, winning multiple Grammy Awards and setting records with Spanish‑language music on the U.S. charts. His albums YHLQMDLG, Un Verano Sin Ti, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos have all been major commercial successes, with the latter earning a historic Album of the Year Grammy at the most recent ceremony, the first time that honor went to an all‑Spanish‑language album.
Bad Bunny’s selection has sparked excitement and discussion worldwide as it’s seen as a cultural milestone for Latino representation on one of television’s most‑watched stages.
American rock band Green Day will also perform as part of the half-time show with the legendary group set to perform their greatest hits.
One of the biggest narratives heading into Super Bowl LX centers on the quarterbacks. Sam Darnold has been a revelation for the Seahawks this season, turning around a career that once drew heavy criticism and becoming the linchpin of Seattle’s offense.
His performance in the NFC Championship Game, including three touchdown passes, highlighted his growth and composure under pressure, making him a central figure to watch in this rematch of Super Bowl XLIX.
On the Patriots’ side, Drake Maye has emerged as a breakout star, leading New England to its first Super Bowl in seven seasons. While his rise has been meteoric, lingering shoulder concerns add an element of uncertainty that could influence the Patriots’ game plan and performance.
Beyond the quarterbacks, the team storylines are equally compelling. The Patriots have completed a remarkable turnaround, rebounding from several difficult seasons to capture the AFC East and now chasing a record-tying seventh Super Bowl title, which would cement their legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, have reasserted themselves as a dominant NFC force, relying on a stout defense that led the league in takeaways at times and an explosive offense led by Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
