Dubai radio host Kris Fade defends culturally rich halftime show amid US backlash
Dubai: The Puerto Rican superstar's halftime show at this year's Super Bowl is every where since his performance. This year's Super Bowl has been filled with debates starting from Travis Kelce's retirement rumours, the debate between Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper ad, and now with Bad Bunny's performance sparking roaring reactions. Radio personality Kris Fade praised the performance whilst President Donald Trump delivered scathing criticism for it.
Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took to the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, delivering a culturally rich performance that celebrated his Latin American heritage. The show featured a string of the Grammy-winning artist's biggest hits, performed predominantly in Spanish, with elaborate set designs evoking Puerto Rican and Caribbean imagery.
Kris Fade, the host of The Kris Fade Show on Virgin Radio Dubai and star of reality series Dubai Bling, took to Instagram on Monday to defend the performance. "My son is half Mexican. Half Lebanese. I'm so proud of the @badbunnypr halftime show," Fade wrote, seemingly addressing the controversy head-on.
"I don't understand why some people can be against it... It's your own individual thoughts that divide us," the presenter added, in what appeared to be a direct response to Trump's harsh words.
The US President posted a lengthy critique on social media following Sunday's show, describing it as "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER" and calling it a "slap in the face to our country." Trump went further, claiming the performance was "an affront to the Greatness of America" and suggesting it failed to represent American standards of "Success, Creativity, or Excellence."
The performance itself was a vibrant celebration of Latin American culture. Bad Bunny performed amongst sets designed to resemble sugar cane fields common throughout the Caribbean, stopped at a traditional piragua (shaved ice) stand, and sang in front of a recreation of La Marqueta market. The show's finale featured a visual journey through the Americas, travelling from Chile in the south to Canada in the north, before concluding in his homeland of Puerto Rico.
During one of his musical transitions, Bad Bunny delivered an inspirational message to viewers, saying in Spanish: "It's because I never, never stopped believing in myself, and you too, you too should believe in yourself."
The artist performed several of his chart-topping tracks, including "BAILE INOLVIDABLE" and "NUEVAYOL," showcasing the reggaeton and Latin trap sounds that have made him one of the world's most-streamed musicians.
The reaction to the performance has been sharply split along political and cultural lines. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose mother hails from Puerto Rico, enthusiastically celebrated the show on social media, tweeting "Boricua bowl let's gooooo" alongside Puerto Rican flag emojis.
California Governor Gavin Newsom also praised the performance, writing: "Thank you Bad Bunny for taking the California stage and using your voice at SuperBowl LX. A beautiful moment! Together, we are America." His message referenced the closing moment of Bad Bunny's set, when the singer held up a ball bearing those very words.
Fellow Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves offered her own pointed take, tweeting: "Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done."
However, the performance also drew criticism from unexpected quarters. Social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul, who now resides in Puerto Rico alongside his brother Logan, urged his followers to boycott the show. "Purposefully turning off the halftime show. Let's rally together and show big corporations they can't just do whatever they want without consequences," Jake wrote on X, describing Bad Bunny as "a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."
The comment prompted a rare public disagreement from his brother Logan, who responded directly to the post: "I love my brother but I don't agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I'm happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."
It's worth noting that Bad Bunny, like all Puerto Ricans, is indeed an American citizen. Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents have held American citizenship since 1917.
The performance has reignited conversations about representation, cultural celebration, and what it means to be American in an increasingly diverse society. For supporters like Fade, the show represented an important moment of inclusion and pride. For critics, it marked a departure from traditional Super Bowl entertainment.
As the debate continues to unfold on social media and beyond, one thing remains clear: Bad Bunny's halftime show has certainly got people talking.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
