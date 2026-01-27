Kelce to decide his Chiefs future by March, shaping when the couple can tie the knot
Dubai: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are navigating one of the biggest decisions of their relationship. As wedding plans loom, Travis faces a major choice about his NFL future.
The couple's upcoming wedding has been the subject of intense speculation. Now, sources reveal the stress of retirement decisions is affecting their wedding timeline.
Travis Kelce is in the final year of his current NFL contract. Whether he returns for another season will determine when the couple can tie the knot.
If he retires after his 13th season, the wedding could happen anytime. Taylor's beloved October would be available, as would any other month that holds special meaning for the couple.
If Travis continues playing, they'll need an off-season wedding. That means anytime between the Super Bowl in February and when training camp starts in July.
According to sources, Travis has set himself a deadline. "Travis will make the Chiefs well aware of his future plans by early March," an insider told Cosmopolitan. "We will know a few weeks after the Super Bowl if he will be returning or not."
The decision is weighing heavily on Travis.
"Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship," a source revealed to Cosmo.
The pop superstar is handling the uncertainty with grace. She doesn't want wedding stress to compound Travis's career dilemma.
"Taylor doesn't want the stress of planning their wedding to come between them," the source explained. "She is focusing on positivity right now, but she wants him to be in a place where he is happy because at the end of the day, that will make them happy."
Speculation intensified recently when Travis pulled out of the Pro Bowl. Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has been named as his replacement.
This marks the first time in years that Travis won't make a Pro Bowl appearance. Whether this signals a temporary break or the beginning of retirement remains unclear. It is also unclear whether the decision is permanent or the athlete has definitely pulled out from the tournament.
Kelce hasn't ruled out a return to football completely. If he feels healthy and confident, he said coming back would happen "in a heartbeat." Fans are watching closely as the speculation continues.
Earlier this month, a Bills beat writer described Kelce's Pro Bowl exit as an "injury replacement." However, neither Kelce nor the Chiefs have confirmed any injury, according to Daily Mail. Kelce hasn't played since Kansas City's season-ending loss on January 4, which has only fueled more questions about his absence.
Taylor has made no secret of her love for meaningful dates. During her unprecedented two-hour appearance on Travis's podcast "New Heights," she gushed about numerology.
"I love numerology. I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun," she said.
The couple announced their engagement 13 days after that podcast episode aired. The number 13 has long been Taylor's lucky number.
Fans expect their wedding date will carry similar significance for both of them.
For now, detailed wedding planning appears to be on pause until Travis makes his decision.
Taylor admitted in October 2025 that she hadn't even thought about typical pre-wedding celebrations yet.
"You would think that I had been that type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life," she told UK's Heart Breakfast. "But I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person."
She revealed she hadn't considered bachelorette party plans. "I haven't actually even thought about doing a hen do. This is the first time I have thought about that."
Of her famous squad of friends, she noted, "They're so fun but they're so busy."
Despite the planning delays, preparations are clearly underway behind the scenes.
Chat show host Graham Norton revealed he's signed multiple non-disclosure agreements related to the wedding. The 62-year-old made the revelation on his "Wanging On" podcast.
When asked about attending Taylor and Travis's nuptials this summer, Norton replied, "Ah, lovely Taylor Swift. I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs."
Taylor's mother Andrea Swift and Travis's mom Donna Kelce have been spotted spending quality time together. The two were recently seen at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Their growing friendship suggests the families are preparing for the union, even as the exact timing remains uncertain.
The next few weeks will be crucial. Once the Super Bowl concludes, Travis has promised to make his decision known by early March 2026.
That timeline will give the couple clarity on when they can actually get married. It will also determine whether Taylor announces a tour for her latest album "The Life of a Showgirl," which dropped last October.
For now, Taylor is prioritizing Travis's happiness and peace of mind over wedding logistics. It's a mature approach to navigating a relationship under intense public scrutiny.
Whether Travis chooses one more season or retirement, one thing is certain: a Taylor Swift wedding is coming, and it will be worth the wait.
