According to TMZ, Baldoni expressed unease about his working relationship with Lively, including discomfort over a meeting at her home and disputes about how intimate scenes were handled—he alleged that Lively rejected the use of a body double and dismissed his visual planning for key moments, requesting changes he felt were impractical. The messages were sent just before a critical meeting with Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and studio representatives to discuss safety measures on set, highlighting the timing and significance of his concerns.