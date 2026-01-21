The drama surrounding the film has been continuing for over two years
Things have taken a dramatic turn as new text messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have surfaced, now serving as key evidence in Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Court documents obtained by Variety reveal Swift calling Baldoni derogatory names in a 2024 exchange with Lively, highlighting the pop star’s involvement in the behind-the-scenes conflict surrounding the film.
In texts discussing a pending New York Times exposé on Baldoni’s alleged misconduct, Swift wrote to Lively:
“I think this *** knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”
The messages stand as testament to the simmering feud between Lively and Baldoni. A year earlier, Lively described the director as the 'doofus director of my movie' and a “clown” who “thinks he’s a writer now.” This clearly paved the way to the public litigation.
On the other hand, earlier text messages sent by Justin Baldoni to his former agent in December 2023, now revealed in court documents, show an actor who felt deliberately placed in uncomfortable situations while filming It Ends With Us with Blake Lively.
According to TMZ, Baldoni expressed unease about his working relationship with Lively, including discomfort over a meeting at her home and disputes about how intimate scenes were handled—he alleged that Lively rejected the use of a body double and dismissed his visual planning for key moments, requesting changes he felt were impractical. The messages were sent just before a critical meeting with Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and studio representatives to discuss safety measures on set, highlighting the timing and significance of his concerns.
For some time, fans and industry insiders speculated about the noticeable distance between Lively and Baldoni during the film’s promotions. Lively’s lawsuit later clarified the reasons, detailing allegations of harassment and retaliation, with court documents outlining inappropriate on-set behavior affecting multiple cast members. The dispute also extended beyond personal conflicts into creative control, with reports suggesting that Lively and her husband, Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, took an active role in reworking the film.
However, it later came to light that Lively created her own cut of the film after claiming Baldoni’s version: “…marginalied the female characters” and “glorified the abuser.”
Given the movie’s themes of domestic violence, these edits became a major point of contention. Lively also refused to promote the film alongside Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, stating: “They painted themselves as the victims and me as a bully. I was not willing to endorse Baldoni or Heath personally by appearing alongside or promoting the film with them.”
Baldoni’s legal team has pushed back, dismissing Lively’s complaints as “minor grievances” in a motion to dismiss, which will be heard on Thursday. The trial is set to begin May 18.
The newly revealed texts paint Swift as more than a bystander. In early December 2024, she advised Lively on strategy, texting:
“If Justin was strategic, he would be like no Taylor Swift in the trailer because that gives you more power over the film, that’s your ally not his.”
Lively’s deposition confirms Swift’s support. She recalled sending Swift the revised script on her way to her apartment:
“I told her she didn’t have to, I didn’t want her to feel pressure to do that, but I hope that she would.”
Swift responded:
“I’ll do anything for you!!”
Lively said that during the meeting, Swift endorsed the revised draft, reinforcing her active role in Lively’s creative push.
Lively’s fight against Baldoni extended beyond the editing room. On May 17, 2024, she and husband Ryan Reynolds reached out to Matt and Lucy Damon, seeking support for Lively’s cut of the film. Reynolds described Baldoni as:“…a malignantly vain, sociopathic FAUXminist with almost no sense of boundaries or shame. I cannot believe he hasn’t gone to jail,' as quoted by TMZ.
The same day, Lively contacted Ben Affleck, labeling Baldoni a 'chaotic clown director' responsible for “wild HR issues on set.” She also attempted to enlist high-profile allies such as Anna Wintour and Bradley Cooper.
Even after hearing that Baldoni’s cut performed better in audience testing, Lively remained committed to her version:
“Spoke with Colleen [Hoover]. She feels like I do, still full steam ahead with my cut … it’s done from my perspective, from Colleen’s and from Taylor’s.”
The trial is scheduled for May 18, with a hearing on Baldoni’s dismissal motion set for Thursday.
